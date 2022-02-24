TwosDay Winner - Alex Lomas

The Walk KS program has been a signature program for K-State Research and Extension for more than 20 years. In fact, I’m guessing that many of you reading this column have participated as a team member, tracking your minutes of exercise during the 8 weeklong program. I have a dresser drawer full of colorful Walk KS t-shirts from every year and I wear them proudly. Three years ago, when we were walking along a Florida beach with our son, I was wearing a Walk KS t-shirt when a lady came up to me excitedly and asked, “Where in Kansas are you from?” When I said Great Bend, she said to her husband, “Isn’t that where our new neighbors are from?” We found out her new neighbor had taught both of our sons in fifth grade many years earlier! What a small world!

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO