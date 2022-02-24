ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas DAs say they won’t block treatment for trans youths

Cover picture for the articleDistrict attorneys from Texas counties that include some of the state’s biggest cities said they won’t interfere with medical treatment for transgender youth, rejecting an order from the governor to consider gender-affirming care for minors to be child abuse. “We will enforce the constitution and will not...

NBC News

Arizona Republican breaks with party to block transgender health care ban

An Arizona Republican state senator broke with his party this week, blocking legislation that would have banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth. State Sen. Tyler Pace voted Wednesday with three Democrats on the Arizona Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, splitting the vote 4-4 and effectively killing the bill. Pace said that while he sees "both sides," he was ultimately swayed by personal stories from LGBTQ youths and their families.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Tight End Reacts To Texas Transgender Child News

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz spoke out on social media following Wednesday’s news regarding transgender children in the state of Texas. According to reports, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) directed state agencies to investigate the use of gender-affirming care for children. The Washington Post. In a letter Tuesday...
NFL
Rolling Stone

‘Extreme Fear Mongering’: Greg Abbott’s Push to Investigate Families Is Only the Latest in the GOP’s Anti-Trans Blitz

Click here to read the full article. Trans rights are under assault in America, and nowhere is the state-sponsored persecution more alarming than in Texas. Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton are teaming up for what appears to be an effort to force families with trans youth to move out of the state. Abbott in a letter on Tuesday directed state agencies to investigate the use of gender-affirming care for trans children, citing an opinion Paxton issued days earlier holding that such care “can legally constitute child abuse under several provisions” of Texas law. Abbott’s letter, addressed to the state’s...
TEXAS STATE
Mic

Texas’s new anti-trans rule is unambiguously evil

The GOP has made little secret of its desire to criminalize, marginalize, and ultimately erase the transgender community from existence — particularly in Texas, where the state’s Republican leadership picked up where their North Carolinian colleagues left off, supercharging the conservative onslaught against an entire community for simply existing. On Tuesday, Texas’s ongoing attack took a seismic leap forward, with a new Republican directive targeting the most vulnerable members of an already persecuted community: transgender children.
TEXAS STATE
In Style

Celebrities Have Choice Words for Texas Governor Greg Abbott After His Trans Youth Order

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a directive ordering the state's child welfare agency to start investigating reports of "gender-transitioning procedures" and approach them the same way that they would treat child abuse cases (several Texas leaders have already said they would defy the order). And just a day before that, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an opinion "defining gender-affirming care as child abuse" under Texas state law. USA Today reports that trans rights groups are calling out state leadership, saying that they're "twisting" laws for political gain, especially since similar laws died last year in the Texas House.
TEXAS STATE
HuffingtonPost

Gov. Who Signed Anti-Trans Bill Stumped On Why LGBTQ+ People Are Depressed

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who recently signed a law cracking down on transgender athletes, was stumped Thursday when asked why she thinks nearly 90% of her state’s LGBTQ+ community reported dealing with anxiety or depression. “I don’t know,” Noem told a reporter who confronted her with the...
POLITICS
TIME

What Florida's "Don't Say Gay" Bill Could Mean for LGBTQ Kids

On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden took to Twitter to condemn a controversial bill that’s swiftly moving through the Florida legislature. The proposed law, often referred to by critics as “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, bans public school districts from “encouraging” classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity. State Rep. Joe Harding, a Republican who introduced the bill into the state House, tells TIME the intention of the bill is to keep parents “in the know and involved on what’s going on” with their child’s education. But critics say the bill is a dangerous, discriminatory attempt by Republican lawmakers to stir political support amid a broader climate of increasing politicization of LGBTQ rights and heightened scrutiny of what subjects children are taught in schools—and what they are not. Its passage could have devastating mental health impacts on LGBTQ students in the state, they argue.
FLORIDA STATE
wonderwall.com

Gabrielle Union, more celebs lambast Texas Gov. over transgender directive: 'This. Is. Evil.'

The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, is catching the ire of many in the entertainment world after directing the state's Family and Protective Services to begin investigating all transgender children and prosecuting their parents as child abusers. In his letter, the governor also asked "members of the general public" to report parents of transgender minors to authorities if they suspect the minor is receiving gender-affirming medical care. Among those lambasting the politician is Gabrielle Union, whose stepdaughter, Zaya Wade, is transgender. "This is where we are. We shot past dangerous and horrific a long time ago," she tweeted. "The rubber has hit the road so who is standing shoulder to shoulder in this fight? Who truly gives a s*** and whose on that performative [bull]? Let's see." Click through to see how others in the entertainment world are reacting.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

'Pure evil': Stars condemn Gov. Abbott's order to prosecute families for transgender youth care

Gov. Greg Abbott is drawing ire from the entertainment world after issuing a directive Tuesday ordering the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate reports of "gender-transitioning procedures" as child abuse. The order comes just a day after Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a legal opinion defining gender-affirming care as abuse under state laws.
SOCIETY
HuffingtonPost

Florida LGBTQ Lawmaker Tears Up While Opposing 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

An LGBTQ lawmaker fought back tears on Florida’s House floor Tuesday after he was told not to make things personal when speaking out against the state’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which would ban discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in younger classrooms. Rep....
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

A group of conservatives says they won't allow quick passage of a government funding patch unless they get a vote to block vaccine mandates.

The Senate has already considered — and rejected — a similar proposal. What happened: A group of six conservatives are making a familiar demand: They won't allow speedy passage of a short-term government funding bill, they say, unless they get an amendment vote to block federal government vaccine requirements.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fast Company

Texas businesses stay silent on Greg Abbott’s controversial anti-trans directive

On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement directing the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to investigate instances of gender-affirming care for transgender children as abuse. The directive also calls for workers with direct contact with children—teachers, doctors, and others—to report such instances or risk “criminal penalties.”
TEXAS STATE
