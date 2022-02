Cultivate by Forbidden Root, 4710 N. Ravenswood Ave. Beer & Cheese Pairing! Calling all beer lovers and cheesemongers for our first taproom event…okay calling EVERYONE because you will not want to miss out on our first Beer & Cheese pairing event! Join us on Wednesday, March 9 from 6pm – 8pm for a flight of beer with 5 cheeses that perfectly pair together. The ideal amount of cheese for one person or two to share! $29.99 for 1 person, $39.99 for 2 people to share with an extra flight for the second person. Reserve your spot by emailing brian@forbiddenroot.com!

