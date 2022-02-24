ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More than 2,000 flights are canceled and 110MILLION Americans are under weather alerts as winter storm approaches: Up to six inches of snow is due in the Northeast including NYC through tomorrow

By Gina Martinez For Dailymail.Com
 1 day ago

More than 2,000 flights have been canceled across the US as a winter storm makes its way Northeast and is predicted to produce up to six inches of snow by Friday.

On Thursday more than 110 million Americans were under weather alerts for a winter storm that is set to bring dangerous ice to the South and Midwest on Thursday before dumping a combination of heavy snow, wintry mix and rain in the Northeast.

Through Thursday evening, ice and sleet will continue for the southern Plains and the Mississippi Valley as snow is forecasted to increase in coverage and intensity across the Midwest and the southern Great Lakes, while heavy rain with some isolated strong storms will roll across the Southeast, NBC News reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VxMu5_0eOL9ipw00
A man takes his pup for a walk on Thursday morning in Albuquerque after a winter storm dumped a coat of overnight snow in the area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xHT5_0eOL9ipw00
A fresh layer of now is seen in Mother Neff State Park in Moody, Texas on Thursday as a winter storm moves through the  South and Midwest 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Nhne_0eOL9ipw00
A woman doesn't let a winter storm stop her from getting a run in New Mexico on Thursday morning after the area received a coat of overnight snow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08lStM_0eOL9ipw00
The normally sunny Flagstaff, Arizona sees some snowfall on Wednesday after the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning yesterday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z3Q5k_0eOL9ipw00
The Historic San Felipe de Neri in Old Town in  New Mexico is seen with a fresh coat of overnight snow on Thursday morning as a winter storm makes its way across the US

Ice accumulations of over 0.25 inches are likely from the Red River Valley of Texas through the Ozarks and southeast Missouri, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

To prepare for the storm the Electric Reliability Council of Texas warned of tight grid conditions and some Texas school districts in Texas canceled classes due to hazardous driving conditions, CNN reported.

Thousands of flights, mostly out of Dallas/ Fort Worth International Airport, have also been cancelled and delayed.

By Thursday afternoon, 2,020 flights entering, leaving and traveling within the U.S. have been canceled, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com.

As the storm shifts east overnight it is forecast to bring up to 12-18 inches of snow in parts of New England, along with a mix of snow, ice and rain for points to the south along the I-95 corridor, Accuweather reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C6mzM_0eOL9ipw00
A map of projected snowfall as a winter storm makes its way to the Northeast on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06aYXc_0eOL9ipw00
The storm is forecast to bring up to 12-18 inches of snow in parts of New England, along with a mix of snow, ice and rain for points to the south along the I-95 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kazXt_0eOL9ipw00
A massive snowstorm is forecast to make its way Northeast late Thursday, bringing heavy snow and a wintry mix and rain

'Heavy snow is expected across Upstate New York and New England on Friday when snow rates will likely eclipse 1'/hr at times. Dangerous travel is likely,' the weather service tweeted.

The Northeast is largely expected to be dry on Thursday, with a light mixture of rain and sleet expected to spread eastward across northern Maryland and Virginia and along the southern tier of Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday night, most of central and southern Pennsylvania through central New Jersey will have sleet and freezing rain.

New York City is forecasted to see about 2.5 inches of snow that is expected to being around midnight on Thursday, as well as sleet and freezing rain will spread over the New York metro area between late Thursday and Friday afternoon.

'A gradual transition to rain will then take place into Friday morning. However, roads and sidewalks are likely to still be slippery especially over the northern and western suburbs and in parts of central Long Island, where the wintry mix is likely to linger for a time,' AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary said.

The bad weather even forced The People's Convoy, heading to Washington DC to protest COVID mask and vaccine mandates, to reroute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBTdO_0eOL9ipw00
On Thursday morning Kris Young, who is the admin for the group's Facebook page, announced the delay on its way to Lupton, Arizona, citing 'weather conditions.'

Young later released an updated route, seemingly to avoid the poor conditions, and told supporters in Lupton to prepare for their arrival. The convoy is still expected to arrive in the city Friday, they are just taking different roads to get there.

'Line the over passes! Wave your flags! Get the kids arm pumping!' she wrote.

It is unclear what conditions the convoy met along the original route, as organizers did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's request for comment, however, a storm dropped about a foot of snow across parts of Arizona's High County Wednesday.

The National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning spanning from Flagstaff to Show Low until 11 p.m. Wednesday. When the truckers arrived in Kingman, which is located about 150 miles east of Flagstaff, there wasn't any snow visible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jv8eb_0eOL9ipw00
The People's Convoy made it's way down  Hwy 395 on Wednesday before they were forced to revise its cross-country route on Thursday due to inclement weather in Arizona 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INcfU_0eOL9ipw00
On Thursday The People's Convoy (pictured heading south on I-81 on Wednesday) announced a delay on its way to Lupton, Arizona, citing 'weather conditions'

LITTLE ROCK, AR
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

