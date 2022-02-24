ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzalo Pineda building connections so that Atlanta United will achieve success

By Doug Roberson
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 1 day ago
If Atlanta United wins its second MLS Cup this season, which starts with the team hosting Sporting KC on Sunday, the achievement may be more than the sum of Josef Martinez’s goals, Brad Guzan’s goalkeeping, Miles Robinson’s defense and Luiz Araujo’s dribbling. ExploreMore AJC coverage...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United storylines to watch this MLS season

Atlanta United storylines to watch during the MLS season, which starts Sunday with the team hosting Sporting KC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:. Will Josef Martinez be his old self? Based upon his performances with Venezuela in its World Cup qualifiers, and a few minutes with Atlanta United, he looks much more lively than he did last season when he appeared to have little confidence in his surgically repaired right knee. An attempted bicycle kick for Venezuela is the best example of his vigor and of the spring that may be back in his legs. The team needs Martinez, probably more than any other team needs any one player, other than the two LA’s with Javier Hernandez and Carlos Vela. Martinez scores goals. Goals change games, as Brad Guzan said. Therefore, Martinez changes games. If he can get good crosses from fullbacks Andrew Gutman and Brooks Lennon or Ronald Hernandez, or line-splitting passes from whoever starts in the central midfield, there’s no reason he can’t again score at least 20 goals and be a contender for his second MLS MVP.
MLS
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Q&A with Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan answers five important questions about the MLS team:. A: Everything is. It’s the first game of a long season ahead. And so there’s going to be moments when it’s helter-skelter, and it’s crazy and it’s chaotic. There’s going to be moments that hopefully it looks like we’ve been training for the last six months. But, yeah, there’s going to be times when we need to be able to weather a storm here, there, and they’re entitled to have the ball as well. And so, you know, it should be good.
