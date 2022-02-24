Gonzalo Pineda building connections so that Atlanta United will achieve success

Atlanta United storylines to watch during the MLS season, which starts Sunday with the team hosting Sporting KC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:. Will Josef Martinez be his old self? Based upon his performances with Venezuela in its World Cup qualifiers, and a few minutes with Atlanta United, he looks much more lively than he did last season when he appeared to have little confidence in his surgically repaired right knee. An attempted bicycle kick for Venezuela is the best example of his vigor and of the spring that may be back in his legs. The team needs Martinez, probably more than any other team needs any one player, other than the two LA’s with Javier Hernandez and Carlos Vela. Martinez scores goals. Goals change games, as Brad Guzan said. Therefore, Martinez changes games. If he can get good crosses from fullbacks Andrew Gutman and Brooks Lennon or Ronald Hernandez, or line-splitting passes from whoever starts in the central midfield, there’s no reason he can’t again score at least 20 goals and be a contender for his second MLS MVP.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO