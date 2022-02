Over the years, we’ve seen Nick Saban make a living out of adding former head coaches and coordinators who have struggled elsewhere to his staff at Alabama. Todd Grantham, who was fired as the Florida defensive coordinator during the 2021 season, might be the latest example of this hiring trend. According to Football Scoop, Grantham is weighing an offer to join Saban’s staff.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO