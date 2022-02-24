ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Raises Funds For Chick-Fil-A Employees Following Grass Fire

By Feliz Romero
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTen full time Chick-Fil-A employees are now struggling to replace their vehicles...

KRMG

Grass fire leaves ten cars black outside an Oklahoma City Chick-fil-A

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Ten Chick-fil-A employees had their cars go up in flames after a grass fire sparked Monday afternoon along Interstate 40 in west Oklahoma City. Crews responded around 1:10 p.m. to a grass fire on the north side of I-40. Fire department officials said the strong winds caused the flames to spread into some bushes next to the Chick-fil-A parking lot.
