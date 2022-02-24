Community Raises Funds For Chick-Fil-A Employees Following Grass Fire

A group of arsonists who allegedly set fire to four Walmart stores last year over demands for a higher minimum hourly wage have been arrested.The group of five, who also allegedly wrote a “Walmart Manifesto” that asked the American retailer to increase its hourly wage and to cap CEO earnings, appeared in court on Thursday for arraignment, as AL News reported. Jeffery Sikes, 40, aka Kenneth Allen; Sean Bottorff, 37, aka Sean McFarland; Michael Bottorff, 21; Quinton Olson, 21; and Alexander Olson, 23, were identified in an indictment a day earlier on Wednesday.It detailed how all five individuals referred to themselves as...
