Reports: Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returning in 2022

By Nick Sloan
WIBW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will return this season, according...

www.wibw.com

ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs get major update on Eric Bieniemy

The Kansas City Chiefs had another successful season and a long run in the playoffs, but fell just short of Super Bowl LVI. Much of the Chiefs’ success in recent years can be attributed to offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Fortunately for Kansas City, Bieniemy is likely staying with the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes thinks of new QBs coach Matt Nagy

The Kansas City Chiefs have brought back a familiar face to the coaching staff and that news should excite the team’s star quarterback. The Chiefs announced on Friday that they’d hired former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy as quarterbacks coach and a senior offensive assistant. Nagy previously spent five seasons with the Chiefs, serving as QBs coach for three seasons (2013-2015) and offensive coordinator for two (2016-2017). Notably, Nagy served as offensive coordinator when Patrick Mahomes was a rookie — even calling the plays during his first NFL game in Week 17 against the Denver Broncos.
NFL
Kansas City Star

KC Chiefs announce hiring of Matt Nagy, who returns to serve as quarterbacks coach

The Chiefs’ coaching staff is getting the old band back together. Or, at least one former member. A day after Eric Bieniemy’s reported return, the Chiefs announced on Friday the hire of Matt Nagy as senior assistant/quarterbacks coach. The 43-year-old Nagy originally joined Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s staff...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
Eric Bieniemy
The Spun

Eric Bieniemy Makes Chiefs Decision: NFL World Reacts

After yet another season without landing an NFL head coaching job, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is returning to Kansas City for the 2022 season. Bieniemy’s contract with the Chiefs reportedly expired after the conclusion of this year’s 2021 campaign, but a new deal will keep him within the organization for at least another season.
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Another Major Visit Next Month

As we inch closer and closer to his highly-anticipated college decision, each visit means more and more for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. According to recent reports from Inside Texas, Manning is expected to make his third visit to Austin to meet with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program on March 24.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 2-Word Response To Report He Wants To Be NFL’s Highest-Paid Player

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Dianna Russini had a stunning revelation regarding how much money Aaron Rodgers wants to make next season. “From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” Russini said. “So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”
NFL
#Nfl Season#American Football#Kctv#Kansas City Chiefs
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ new QB coach is a familiar face to Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs have brought back a familiar face to their coaching staff. It was announced on Friday that Kansas City has hired former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy as their new senior assistant/quarterbacks coach, as noted by ESPN NFL Analyst Adam Schefter. *To claim, new users need...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs fell just short of making the Super Bowl for the third straight year with their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game. Patrick Mahomes and company looked like they were on the fast track to the big game before they endured a second-half collapse. The team is still built to win now, though there are some areas of need that Kansas City must address, spanning both sides of the ball. The Chiefs could always use an extra playmaker, particularly at wide receiver, to help take some attention away from stars Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. The defense could use help on the defensive line and the secondary. The Chiefs have already made one move in the 2022 NFL offseason, cutting linebacker Anthony Hitchens, a move that will save the team $8.4 million in cap space. That’s money that the team could use wisely in free agency. The Chiefs can also turn their attention towards the draft, where they possess the 30th pick. That said, here are four bold predictions for the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL offseason.
NFL

