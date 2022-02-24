Reports: Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returning in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs fell just short of making the Super Bowl for the third straight year with their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game. Patrick Mahomes and company looked like they were on the fast track to the big game before they endured a second-half collapse. The team is still built to win now, though there are some areas of need that Kansas City must address, spanning both sides of the ball. The Chiefs could always use an extra playmaker, particularly at wide receiver, to help take some attention away from stars Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. The defense could use help on the defensive line and the secondary. The Chiefs have already made one move in the 2022 NFL offseason, cutting linebacker Anthony Hitchens, a move that will save the team $8.4 million in cap space. That’s money that the team could use wisely in free agency. The Chiefs can also turn their attention towards the draft, where they possess the 30th pick. That said, here are four bold predictions for the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL offseason.

