ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

How Russian-Ukraine conflict is affecting the financial market

By Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rn9l2_0eOL8GLv00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Financial markets across the world reacted as the Russian invasion of Ukraine took form. So what does that mean for your wallet?

This morning was a shock to the system with the dow seeing a dramatic drop but we closed the day with gains. Professor John Rogers at AIC said that initial dip we saw this morning was to be expected.

Democrats, Republicans unite behind Biden’s sanctions

That’s given the international events we watched unfold from the invasion to sanctions. But now it’s about watching for energy prices. For example, Brent crude oil prices surpassed a hundred dollars a barrel overnight.

That price did go down throughout the day, but that jump in price is something we haven’t seen since 2014.

“It’s not going to affect us in the US directly but the market for oil is a worldwide market. So if prices go up impact us at the pump or what it costs us to heat up our homes.”

Professor Rogers also said with sanctions they can be a bit of a double edged sword. They can have impacts not just on Russia but the US too.

Russia is also rich in cobalt and chrome which are needed to make cars or computer chips.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

What does the Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Even as gunfire sounded in Ukraine's capital, natural gas kept flowing normally Friday through the major pipelines from Russia to Europe. But the invasion and accompanying sanctions are casting a shadow over longstanding energy ties, both for the coming weeks and longer term.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Springfield, MA
WWLP

How will the Russian invasion impact PA?

Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Russian invasion can be felt in the United States and in Erie. Since Russia is one of the biggest exporters of oil, this hits our financial markets. “They impact all of our financial markets just like everywhere else. As a matter of fact, the Russian market right now as we […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Financial Markets#Russian#Aic#Democrats#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Russia
WWLP

Deliberate planning: Retired Army Ranger talks Russia’s attack on Ukraine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – U.S. defense officials are calling Russia’s attack on Ukraine late Wednesday night the ‘initial phase’ of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. News 3 spoke with retired Army Ranger Jeff Struecker, who says actions taken by President Vladimir Putin were a deliberate, intentional attack on Ukraine. “There’s no question, it’s been months […]
MILITARY
WWLP

WWLP

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy