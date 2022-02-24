ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bannock County, ID

Bannock County completes ADA restroom renovations under budget

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BtIBw_0eOL7pPh00

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - After months of hard work and supply chain delays, the six newly renovated wheelchair accessible restrooms in the Bannock County Courthouse were completed under budget.

This is the first time the courthouse restrooms have been updated since their original installation in 1953, nearly 70 years ago. The new restrooms, along with cosmetic and utility improvements, will allow space for people who use wheelchairs to enter and navigate the restroom with ease.

Special Projects Manager Dan Kendall led the project from start to finish.

“I’m so glad to have this project finished, as it really improves the Courthouse facility for all users,” Kendall said. “Buildings from the 1950s often weren’t built with all patrons in mind, so we need to continually work on bringing this Courthouse into the 21 st Century.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w7ili_0eOL7pPh00
    Bannock County Courthouse bathrooms before.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJJmT_0eOL7pPh00
    Bannock County Courthouse bathrooms during construction.

Renovations for all six restrooms, plus electrical and sewer upgrades, cost just under $397,000, well under the original $500,000 budget. The County also saved money by utilizing the in-house Special Projects Manager rather than hiring an outside contractor--as initial estimates were near $700,000. The money for the project was paid from the County Capital Acquisition Trust and approved for use by the Board of County Commissioners.

Bannock County is not immune to the ongoing supply chain problems. The restroom stall doors were on hold for several weeks, delaying the completion of the project. During this time, Kendall was able to work on other special projects for the County.

This was one of the largest of several projects the County has planned to bring its facilities into compliance with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act. Other recent projects include widening inadequate doorways and installing easy-access door levers, installing two ADA-accessible counter stations at the Elections’ Office, and renovating Courtroom 312 to be ADA-compliant for the public and jury.

The post Bannock County completes ADA restroom renovations under budget appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
County
Bannock County, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Bannock County, ID
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restrooms#Local News#Uban Construction#Ada#Bannock County Courthouse#Americans
KIFI Local News 8

New construction projects on the way in Rexburg

Summer of 2022 will see some new road construction coming into the Rexburg area. The city of Rexburg Public Works director Keith Davidson says the main goal the city hopes to accomplish with theses new projects is to keep Rexburg commuters safe. "it's going to make things easier and safer." The post New construction projects on the way in Rexburg appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KIFI Local News 8

School closures for February 23, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The following school districts will be closed today (Wednesday 02/23/2022) due to extreme cold weather: Bingham Academy Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center Blackfoot School District 55 Chief Taghee Elementary Academy Clark County School District 161 Firth School District 59 Idaho Science and Technology Charter School  Shelley Joint District 60 Snake River The post School closures for February 23, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.
BLACKFOOT, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy