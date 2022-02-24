Salvation Army Food Distribution

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — CBS2 partnered with the Salvation Army to collect food, hygiene products, clothes, and cash for people in need in the community during our 'Day of Giving' on Monday. During the 'Day of Giving,' I met a young mom who benefitted from the generosity of the...
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Salvation Army and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Salvation Army, visit https://coloradosprings.salvationarmy.org. The Salvation Army is kicking off its Love Beyond initiative and will have a great...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — When you find yourself in need, the Salvation Army is there. We're at the Salvation Army on Emerald St. in Boise, collecting donations to help out the community. "We’re in the community to help the community," said Major Thomas Stanbaugh, corp. officer of the Salvation...
There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
The prominent nonprofit shelter and clothing charity run by Salvation Army Majors John and Annette Lock is hoping to get clearance from the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals. After months of back-and-forth discussions with the downtown neighborhood surrounding its Main Street buildings, the Salvation Army's local chapter is bringing its ambitious redevelopment proposal to the city in a bid to gain approval for a redesigned campus.
Bells have stopped ringing and the red kettles are no longer visible, which means the Salvation Army’s Christmas kettle campaign is over and the final numbers are in. The campaign raised $209,000, which was $10,000 more than the $199,000 goal, said Maj. Sandy Hunt, who oversees the work of the Salvation Army throughout Freeborn County.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Scooping out vegetables and entrees for fresh lunches is how young adults are helping the Salvation Army. Because of COVID-19, students from the Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) did not get to volunteer. But, this month – they’re back in full swing.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Last year, about 39 percent of homeless people were unsheltered, according to Security.org. The Mankato Salvation Army and Connections Ministry have created a plan to change that number. “We have had a lot of conversations with them and their board had a lot of conversations...
CLIVE, Iowa — PepsiCo presented a $10,000 check to the Salvation Army Tuesday. The organization said the grant will go toward expanding their mobile breakfast program. The program already delivers food and drinks twice a week to homeless people in central Iowa. The Salvation Army said it serves more than 150 casseroles per week, all of which are made by volunteers in the area.
NEW ORLEANS (WJTV) – On Monday, Community Coffee Company presented The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) with a check for $250,000 to expand their emergency response fleet for future disaster relief efforts. EDS has allocated the funds to purchase three van emergency response vehicles (VRUs) for New Orleans,...
JACKSON, Miss. — Many Jacksonians refer to Super Bowl Sunday as "Soup-er Bowl Sunday." "This is amazing. They have been doing this, the community knows, and everybody knows to come out and support it as well," said Salvation Army Major Brenda Scafer. The Salvation Army puts on a fundraiser...
Members of Ascentra Credit Union raised more than $23,000 through the credit union’s Ride 50 auto loan promotion during the 2021 holiday season. Beginning in October 2021, Ascentra members who qualified for an auto loan or refinance received $50 to help with holiday spending, and the company made a $50 donation to the Salvation Army in their community.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army is making progress at its new location in Meridian. “We had the shelter and it worked well for that period of time, but we are moving forward so we can reach out,” Capt. Tamara Robb explained. “Our tag line is “Doing the Most Good” and we want to do the most good for the people in our community.”
TULSA, Okla. — The Salvation Army has launched a new campaign aimed at boosting positivity in the Tulsa community. Love Beyond hopes to encourage Tulsans to show love without discrimination year round. Tulsa’s Area Commanders delivered special treats for Valentine’s Day as a way to celebrate the holiday and...
Comments / 0