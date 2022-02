BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Cleveland man, 33, was arrested Feb. 11 after he stole a bottle of vodka from Quick State Liquor, 5945 Smith Road, then hid inside a KFC restaurant. At about 6:30 p.m., the owner of Quick State said he saw the man on a security camera place the bottle into his pants and walk out the front door. The owner ran after the man and ordered him to return the bottle. The man told the store owner that he had forgotten his “card,” then handed over the vodka.

BROOK PARK, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO