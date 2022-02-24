ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Goldman Sachs banker's trial in 1MDB scheme hits snag

NEW YORK (AP) — The trial of a former Goldman Sachs banker accused in a massive international swindle has hit a snag with prosecutors' admission that emails and other documents were mistakenly withheld from defense. The fraud case against Roger Ng went forward in federal court in Brooklyn...

International Business Times

Ex-Goldman Banker Got Millions In 1MDB-linked Kickbacks -prosecutor

Prosecutors on Monday accused a former Goldman Sachs banker of seeking to make millions of dollars laundering money looted from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, at the outset of a trial that could shed light on the bank's response to warnings of corruption. Roger Ng, Goldman's former head of investment...
BBC

1MDB scandal: US prosecutors allege ex-Goldman banker made millions

US prosecutors allege a former Goldman Sachs banker siphoned off millions of dollars from Malaysia's scandal-hit 1MDB sovereign wealth fund. Roger Ng, who was Goldmans' head of investment banking in Malaysia, is charged with conspiring to launder money and violate anti-bribery law. The trial got underway in Brooklyn, New York...
Washington Post

How Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal Shook the Financial World

Read More: Ex-Malaysia PM Najib Razak Faces Court for Biggest 1MDB Corruption Trial. Malaysia’s state-owned investment fund, 1MDB, was supposed to promote development. Instead, it has spurred investigations around the world into deal-making, election spending and political patronage under former Prime Minister Najib Razak. The figures are mind-boggling: Of the $8 billion that 1MDB raised via bond sales, the U.S. alleges more than half was siphoned off. Angry voters ousted Najib in a 2018 election that ended his party’s 61 years of rule, and two years later he was convicted in the first of a series of trials. Goldman Group Inc. has agreed to pay more than $5 billion, including a record $2.3 billion fine in the U.S., and enter its first-ever guilty plea for its role in the scandal.
The Associated Press

Venezuela upholds long jail sentences for US oil executives

MIAMI (AP) — A court in Venezuela has upheld long prison sentences for six American oil executives detained in the South American country on corruption charges for more than four years. Venezuela’s supreme court announced the ruling late Friday, disappointing family members who had hoped the surprise decision last...
Reuters

U.S. shale producers rebuke Russia; Big Oil more measured

HOUSTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil firms blasted Russia on Friday over its invasion of Ukraine, while heads of global oil majors were more measured in comments about the assault that was condemned by world leaders and sparked sanctions by Western governments. "We stand in firm condemnation of...
Reuters

Russia gets the Huawei treatment, on steroids

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is getting an uber taste of what it’s like to be Huawei. The U.S. government said on Thursday it will cut the country off from American microchips, telecoms gear and other items. It’s a more wide-ranging version of the trade curbs that hobbled China’s telecommunications giant and could sting the Russian economy more than financial sanctions.
US News and World Report

Credit Suisse Tries to Aid U.S. Block-Trading Probe of Rivals -Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Credit Suisse Group AG is trying to help the U.S. Department of Justice potentially build a case related to block trading against rivals Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. (https://bit.ly/3t9DIPZ) The Swiss bank's push to provide assistance apparently goes beyond banks’ routine cooperation...
Reuters

Russian c.bank provides banks with $23 bln at 3-day repo auction

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Friday said it had provided banks with 1.9 trillion roubles ($22.87 billion) out of 3 trillion roubles on offer at a "fine-tuning", three-day repo auction. Seeking to maintain financial stability, the central bank started beefing up the banking sector with extra...
Reuters

UniCredit says Russian arm self-funded, well covered

MILAN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - UniCredit (CRDI.MI) said its Russian arm had very high provisions against possible loan losses and was "very liquid and self-funded", as the Ukraine crisis sent shares in Italy's second largest bank diving on Thursday. UniCredit's Russian subsidiary is the country's 12th largest bank, with 7.8...
