Fact check: Facebook users share old photo of praying Ukrainians amid Russian invasion

By Ella Lee, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

The claim: A photo shows Ukrainians praying in the snow 'in this phase of war danger'

Amid rising tensions in the days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, thousands of people on Facebook shared an image purporting to show Ukrainians praying the conflict wouldn't escalate to war.

"Ukrainian Christians pray outdoors, in the snow, for their country in this phase of war danger.," reads the caption of a Feb. 18 Facebook post .

The post received more than 13,000 shares in a week. A Facebook post making the same claim, posted Feb. 19 by Christian vocalist and author Sheila Walsh , amassed more than 22,000 likes and 19,000 shares before it was corrected. Other duplicates are still circulating online, as well.

While the picture is from Ukraine, it's being taken out of context. The photo has been online since at least 2019.

In response to USA TODAY's request for comment, Barry Walsh, a spokesperson for the Walsh's Facebook page, said the conflation of the photo and recent events was an "inadvertent error."

"Following your note immediately came a note from another contact who shared that this photo was from 2019," Walsh said in an email. "We have clarified the inadvertent error and posted the original article she sent to us just now while continuing to call for prayer."

USA TODAY reached out to the other Facebook users for comment, as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cNfKn_0eOL71ny00
Protesters in front of the Russian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 22, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Photo online since at least 2019

The picture featured in the Facebook posts is more than two years old.

On Oct. 9, 2019, Christian blog God Reports published the image in an article with the headline, "Why have these Ukrainians been praying every day on their knees for five years?" Word&Way republished the article and accompanying image five days later.

According to those reports, the people in the photo were praying in the town square of Kharkiv , a city in eastern Ukraine, for peace and religious freedom.

Fact check: Viral clip shows 'Arma 3' video game, not war between Russia, Ukraine

"Ukrainian believers have been kneeling and praying – often in frigid temperatures – in Kharkov’s city square every morning for five years," reads the caption.

In 2014, pro-Russian protests spread across Ukraine in response to the pro-Western Euromaidan movement . Several demonstrations were held in Kharkiv , the second-largest city in Ukraine.

Both God Reports and Word&Way credited the International Mission Board , a Baptist missionary society, for the photo.

That group confirmed to USA TODAY by email that the photo was "first utilized" in 2019. They provided a link to an article on their website published Sept. 25, 2019 – that is identical to the articles in God Reports and Word & Way – which includes the photo.

Our rating: Missing context

Based on our research, we rate MISSING CONTEXT the claim that a photo shows Ukrainians praying in the snow "in this phase of war danger," because without additional information it could be misleading. The photo is from Ukraine, but it has circulated online since at least 2019. It does not show Ukrainians praying during recent tensions with Russia.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Facebook users share old photo of praying Ukrainians amid Russian invasion

