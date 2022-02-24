ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clean Energy Fuels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter. On a...

Motley Fool

Why Solar Is The Biggest Renewable Energy Opportunity for Investors

In this clip from "The High Energy Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 8, Motley Fool contributor Travis Hoium talks about why there is significant opportunity in solar though there are challenges from an investment standpoint. Travis Hoium: I think solar is the biggest opportunity. I lost it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Fossil fuels, renewable energy, and electric vehicles

The transition to an environmentally sustainable economy will take at least a generation, if not a bit longer. And at the end of the journey, we will not emerge with a pristine planet. The goal is to minimize the damage we humans inflict on the planet; the damage will never be eliminated. There are too many of us and too little planet to eliminate destruction. We need to understand our impacts and reduce them as much as possible. Our principal goal should be to mitigate problems that are global in scale, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, virus transmission and invasive species.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Green Energy#Alternative Fuel#Ap#Clean Energy Fuels Corp#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Motley Fool

This Company Could Revolutionize Solar Energy

In this clip from "The High Energy Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 8, Motley Fool contributors Zane Fracek, Travis Hoium, and Jason Hall discuss one company's breakthrough technology that could be commercialized and widely turn clean energy into a reality. Zane Fracek: There's a company called GO-OPV...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KEYT

Energy agency: Methane emissions higher than countries claim

PARIS (AP) — The International Energy Agency says emissions of planet-warming methane from oil, gas and coal production are significantly higher than governments claims. The Paris-based agency said Wednesday that its analysis shows emissions are 70% higher than the official figure provided by governments worldwide. It says that if all leaks were plugged, the methane captured would be enough to supply all of Europe’s power sector. The agency added that the findings underline “the urgent need for enhanced monitoring efforts and stronger policy action to drive down emissions of the potent greenhouse gas.” Experts say methane is responsible for almost a third of the temperature increase that’s occurred since the start of the industrial revolution.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grist

This iron and water battery could power a more renewable grid

This transcript has been edited and condensed for clarity. Grist reporter Jesse Nichols traveled to a factory in Oregon, that’s building a new type of battery. Sitting in a row outside of the factory, these giant batteries are the size of freight containers. Powered by vats of iron and saltwater, they’re called iron flow batteries. And they’re part of a wave of cleantech inventions designed to store energy from the sun and the wind, and solve a problem that has stumped the energy world for more than 150 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Hydrogen production without CO2 is getting a boost with new tech from Verdagy

It turns out that the most common way (more than 90% of hydrogen made in the U.S.) of producing industrial amounts of hydrogen is steam-methane reforming (SMR). In other words: You take methane gas (CH4), and you chuck a load of steam (H2O) at it under high pressure. The chemistry gods do their thing, and you get a bunch of hydrogen (yay!) and a load of CO2. If you’ve been reading about climate change, you might recall that CO2 is something we’re trying to avoid. As you’re cruising your saucy Toyota Mirai, Honda Clarity or Hyundai Nexo into the sunset with a drizzle of water toppling out of the tail pipe, without a trace of CO2 in sight, it’s easy to feel smug. There’s a snag: Unless you know where the hydrogen came from, it’s possible that instead of being thrown out of the tail-pipe of your car, it was instead produced at a big factory somewhere. Whoops. Of course, there’s a chance they capture and repurpose the CO2 at the source, but wouldn’t it be delightful if we didn’t produce it in the first place? Funny you should mention that.
CHEMISTRY
Financial Reports
Economy
Clean Energy
Industry
Markets
Energy Industry
San Mateo Daily Journal

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 71 cents to $92.81 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $2.24 to $99.08 a barrel, while the more heavily traded Brent crude contract for May delivery rose $1.37 to $95.42 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4...
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Nikola projects production of 300-500 battery-electric trucks in 2022

Nikola Corp. plans to build 300 to 500 battery-electric Class 8 trucks this year and record up to $150 million in revenue. It expects to be profitable on a gross margin basis in 2023. After months of negative stories centering on the alleged misdeeds of Trevor Milton, the company’s founder...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Immune to irony, Nori puts a carbon market on the blockchain

Nori focuses on carbon removal rather than emissions reductions or avoidances. Its marketplace provides financial rewards to farmers, who use regenerative farming practices that involve soil carbon sequestration. Soil sequestration is the first of Nori’s carbon removal offerings, with additional methodologies coming to market in the future. To date,...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Plug Power Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Plug Power delivered its first fuel cell product in 1999. The stock is off around 65% from its early 2021 highs. In 2021, less than 20,000 fuel cell electric vehicles were sold globally. Though batteries are often seen as competing with hydrogen fuel cells, the two technologies are in fact...
INDUSTRY
protocol.com

Electric vehicle battery recycling is starting in California

Redwood Materials Inc., founded by ex-Tesla CTO J.B. Straubel, is launching an electric vehicle battery-recycling program in California. Automakers Ford and Volvo are the first to partner with the Carson City, Nevada-based company. Redwood Materials announced in a press release this week that it will be collecting and recycling hybrid...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Smartflower Solar: Get to Know the Solar Sculpture

In the residential solar industry, one company has charted a different path. It's producing solar electricity, not with rooftop panels or a traditional ground-mounted rack, but with solar powered sunflowers. Smartflower Solar offers what it calls "sculptural" solar: An array of panels that unfurls in the morning, tracks the sun...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Solar panels to help charge batteries on 67 DHL Express trucks

International shipping provider DHL Express announced on Thursday it is installing solar panels on 67 vehicles in its pickup and delivery fleet across the U.S. Each medium- and heavy-duty truck with Trailar’s solar technology installed is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 1,000 kilograms per year, according to a release. For all 67 vehicles, that is the emissions equivalent of taking 14.6 passenger vehicles off the road each year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

