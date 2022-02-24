ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1,816 new COVID cases reported, 76.4% of residents vaccinated Feb. 24

By Rian Bossler
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q2ufv_0eOL6d6Q00

HARRISBURG, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 18.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 76.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

1,816 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Wednesday bringing the state total to 2,751,352 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID Alert PA app.

67 new deaths were identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, bringing the total to 43,069 deaths attributed to COVID-19. 4 new deaths were identified in our central region.

There are 1,620 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 285 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here .

Our central region shows 155 new cases since Tuesday bringing our total to 174,535 known COVID-19 cases.

In school-age children (5-18 years old) a total of 200 COVID-19 cases were reported in our central region for the week of Feb. 9 – 15.

As ‘stealth omicron’ advances, scientists are learning more

Vaccine highlights

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

  • Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the Department of Health's continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
  • Vaccine providers have administered 18,590,806 total vaccine doses, including 3,190,553 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots).
  • 7,224,922 people are fully vaccinated.

The Department of Health continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission .

There are 6,056,269 individuals who have tested negative to date.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

WTAJ

WTAJ

