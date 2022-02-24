ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RASPBERRY OATMEAL BARS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaspberry Oatmeal Bars made with oats, brown sugar, coconut oil and raspberry jam! Easy oat bar recipe with fantastic sweet raspberry flavor!. These berry oatmeal bars are a sensational dish, the oatmeal crust, tart raspberry layer and topped with an incredible oatmeal crumble. These delicious raspberry oatmeal cookie bars are so...

The Best Things to Eat If You’re Hungry Before Bed According To Nutritionists

Everyone loves a good late-night snack...even though you know you probably shouldn't be indulging in food right before bed. I know that I am not the only person who has a problem seemingly every night where you begin to feel hungry right before bedtime. Even worse than that is when you wake up in the middle of the night because you're hungry. At that point, you have a very important decision to make. Do you get up from your warm, cozy bed and walk into the kitchen to get a bite to eat, or do you just tough it out and try to get some rest? Nine times out of ten, I am guilty of getting up and making something to eat really fast. However, we all know that snacking before bed isn't really the best idea because it has been said to lead to weight gain and affect your sleep.
Burger King Has Its Biggest, Priciest Burger Ever

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King has gone big before. In 2016 it offers a monstrosity called the Egg-Normous Buritto. This 805 calories treat offered sausage, thick-cut naturally smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, shredded cheddar cheese, and melted American cheese, plus a creamy spicy sauce all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla and served with a side of Picante Sauce.
McDonald's Will Give You 20 Free Chicken McNuggets All Weekend

The Super Bowl spread—food, not the betting line—is just as important, probably more important, than the commercials or the Puppy Bowl. It might even be more important than the game unless you're from Cincinnati or Los Angeles. (Or if you're from St. Louis and actively cheering against those turncoats.)
The One Frozen Meal The FDA Wants You To Stop Eating Immediately—Target Has Them!

Amy’s Kitchen, (the popular brand that manufactures organic and non-GMO convenience and frozen foods) just issued a voluntary recall of a single lot of its Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze meals (spelled with a ‘z’). According to Thrillist, the company warns that this product (which is labelled as and supposed to be gluten and dairy-free)— might contain trace amounts of milk that aren’t indicated on its label.
Lifestyle
The $8 Costco Treat That Tastes (Almost) Better than Homemade

Every month, I expect the thrill of shopping at Costco to wane, and every month I’m pleasantly proved wrong. On this last trip, I spotted a display in the bakery section that completely upended my normal route through the warehouse. There they were: a half-dozen chocolate mini cakes in their clamshell packages. They looked so rich and decadent, I couldn’t not try one. After just one bite (I did wait until I got home), I knew I couldn’t keep this find to myself.
The Real Reason McDonald's Stopped Serving Heinz Ketchup

You head to your local McDonald's on your lunch break and order a cheeseburger, some fries, and a Coke. Before you dig into the piping hot fries that McDonald's is so famous for, you tear open those little packets of ketchup, and, after getting your fingers sufficiently smelling like ketchup, you squeeze out enough of that tangy tomato condiment to dunk your fries into. As you sit there, munching away, you notice that the ketchup packets are labeled "Fancy Ketchup." "Fancy Ketchup?" you wonder to yourself. "What, does McDonald's have their own private ketchup brand or something?"
KFC Offering Huge Chicken-Filled Combo Meal

KFC is giving fans a way to enjoy more of their favorite menu items at a cheaper price. Colonel Sanders has worked hard to introduce for a limited time only two new meal bundles – a new Sandwiches and Tenders Meal and new Sandwiches and Sides bundle – that will have fans scoring enough food to feed the entire family.
The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
Here's How Trisha Yearwood Makes Grilled Cheese Even More Delicious

Trisha Yearwood is all about making a recipe her own, which is exactly what she does with her grilled cheese sandwich. We realize it's difficult to improve upon this classic sandwich: perfectly grilled bread made toasty and golden by the butter its fried in, stringy, melted cheddar cheese that drips onto your fingers with each crunchy bite. It just doesn't get much better, but Yearwood may have the secret recipe for the grilled cheese sandwich that makes it even more delicious. That said, if you are a grilled cheese purist who believes you don't mess with this sandwich's basic ingredients, you may want to borrow the advice from Lemony Snicket and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" and look away. But for those who love to change things up, even with the grilled cheese, Yearwood has a recipe for you.
These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
Woman finds McDonald’s burger purchased in 2017 without mold

What started off as a normal day for Megan Condry, ended with a science experiment. Condry shared a post to her Facebook wall shocked at the condition of a McDonald’s burger she purchased five years ago. She says she purchased the burger on Nov. 2, 2017 for lunch on her way to work and forgot […]

