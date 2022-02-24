Deaconess Heart Group doctor discusses heart disease in women
(WEHT) – Dr. Enrique Campos from Deaconess Heart Group spoke to Shelley Kirk on Thursday to give women the information they need all year long to live heart healthy lives. You can view the interview in the video player above.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0