After taking Duke to the limit, Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski had some high praise for the Virginia Cavaliers Wednesday night. “It would be a sin if they’re not in the NCAA tournament,” Krzyzewski said following his team’s 65-61 win over Tony Bennett’s UVA team at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday night. “It almost makes me, like, what am I talking about? They have to be in. I mean, they’re that good. They really are that good. And Tony’s that good.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO