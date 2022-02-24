Two new video boards being installed at Harbor Park will be largest display in minor leagues

The small, outdated video board at Harbor Park has undergone a major upgrade.

How does 1,550% larger sound?

The Norfolk Tides announced Thursday the installation of two state-of-the-art video boards, one replacing the old one in right center field and a new one in left field.

The two boards total 5,088 square feet, making Harbor Park’s video display the largest by area in the minor leagues.

The boards replace one that was installed in 2006 on a foundation original to the ballpark, which opened in 1993.

The video board in right center will be the second-largest in the minors by itself, measuring at 32 feet high and 114 feet wide. The 3,648-square-foot display will be second only to Las Vegas, which installed a 3,930-square-foot board in a new stadium in 2019.

The left-field board stands at 24 x 60 feet, covering 1,440 square feet.

David Hall, davidhall@pilotonline.com