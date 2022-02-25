ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

VMware stock falls as outlook overshadows earnings beat

By Wallace Witkowski
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g0axV_0eOL5uku00

EARNINGS RESULTS https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mIC9M_0eOL5uku00

VMware Inc.’s stock declined in the extended session Thursday after the enterprise cloud company’s outlook for the current quarter overshadowed its earnings beat.

VMware (VMW) shares fell 4.4% after hours, following a less than 0.1% gain in the regular session to close at $118.12.

The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $586 million, or $1.39 a share, compared with $791 million, or $1.87 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings, which excludes stock-based compensation expenses and other items, were $2.02 a share, compared with $2.21 a share in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of $1.98 a share.

Meanwhile, VMware’s revenue rose to $3.53 billion from $3.29 billion in the year-ago quarter, while the Street expected revenue of $3.52 billion.

The company said it subscription and Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, sales rose 23% to $868 million from a year ago, while analysts expected $860.2 million.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings of $1.56 a share on revenue of about $3.19 billion with SaaS sales of $910 million, while analysts had forecast $1.63 a share on revenue of $3.23 billion and SaaS sales of $920.4 million.

For the year, VMware said expects earnings of $6.97 a share on revenue of about $13.75 billion with SaaS sales of $4.04 billion, while analysts had forecast $7.29 a share on revenue of $13.82 billion and SaaS sales of $4.01 billion.

Over the past 12 months, VMware shares have declined 19.5%, compared with a 9.3% gain in the S&P 500 index (SPX) and a 0.9% decline in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP)

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Analog Devices stock jumps after profit and revenue beats, upbeat outlook and raised dividend

Shares of Analog Devices Inc. surged 1.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the semiconductor maker reported fiscal first-quarter adjusted profit and revenue that rose above expectations, provided an upbeat outlook and raised its dividend by 10%. Net income fell to $280.1 million, or 53 cents a share, from $388.5 million, or $1.04 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.94 from $1.44, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.80. Revenue grew 72.2% to $2.68 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $2.61 billion. Gross margin fell to 52.2% from 67.1% as cost of...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

YETI stock drops after earnings beat expectations but full-year profit outlook misses

Shares of YETI Holdings Inc. YETI, -0.85% fell 1.7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the maker of drinkware, coolers and outdoor products reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that topped expectations, but provided a downbeat full-year earnings outlook. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 1 rose to $72.9 million, or 82 cents a share, from $62.4 million, or 71 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share increased to 87 cents from 74 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 84 cents. Sales grew 17.9% to $443.1 million, above the FactSet consensus of $442.2 million. Growth in cost of goods sold increased 24.8% to $188.3 million, outpacing the rise in sales, to knock gross margin down to 57.4% from 59.8%. For 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of between $2.82 and $2.86, below the FactSet consensus of $2.94, and expects sales growth of 18% to 20%, while the FactSet sales consensus of $1.63 billion implies 16% growth. "Looking forward, as we continue to maneuver through the varied supply chain disruptions and pressures, I remain incredibly confident in the demand for the YETI brand," said Chief Executive Matt Reintjes. The stock has tumbled 36.2% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vmware#Stock#Vmware Inc#Factset#Saas#Spx#Nasdaq Composite Index
Seeking Alpha

Alcon stock up 5% after hours following Q4 earnings beat

Alcon (NYSE:ALC) stock is trading 5% higher in after-hours trading after the company reported Q4 2021 earnings that beat on both the bottom and top lines. The company also provided bullish revenue and earnings guidance for 2022. Diluted EPS in Q4 of $0.28 was a ~47% increase from Q4 2020.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

‘Morons’: Romney, Cheney, Kinzinger condemn fellow Republicans for speaking at white nationalist event

Three veteran Republican lawmakers have called out far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar for speaking at a weekend event organized by a white nationalist. In a tweet Saturday, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, blasted their speaking appearance: “As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling. All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. calls on countries to sever diplomatic relations with Moscow

WASHINGTON—Ukraine’s top diplomatic envoy in the U.S. is urging countries to sever diplomatic relations with Russia over its invasion of their country. Ambassador Oksana Markarova’s request came in an emergency meeting Friday at the Washington-based Organization of American States, whose members were debating a resolution condemning the military attack ordered by President Vladimir Putin, as numerous critics began suggesting the Russian leader’s conduct of the conflict he initiated could merit war-crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

‘This has both impacted the international community’s view of Putin and has slowed his actions’: GOP congressman on uncanny accuracy of U.S. intelligence into Russia’s plans in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — For months, the White House made highly unusual releases of intelligence findings about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to attack Ukraine. Hoping to pre-empt an invasion, it released details of Russian troop buildups and warned repeatedly that a major assault was imminent. In the end,...
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

Allegion stock set to surge after profit and revenue beats, in line full-year outlook

Shares of Allegion PLC were indicated up more than 8% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the security products and locks company reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, as continued strong end-market demand helped offset supply-chain challenges. Net income rose to $112.7 million, or $1.26 a share, from $93.3 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.11 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.02. Revenue fell 2.5% to $709.2 million but was above the FactSet consensus of $679.5 million. Cost of sales grew 3.8% to $422.7 million, to knock gross profit as a percentage of revenue down to 40.4% from 44.0%. "We expect sequential improvements in revenue growth, EPS and operating margin performance throughout 2022 as we drive aggressive pricing and work to reduce elevated lead times," said Chief Executive David Petratis. For 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $5.55 to $5.75, compared with the FactSet consensus of $5.73, and revenue growth of 6.0% to 7.5%, while the FactSet revenue consensus of $3.05 billion implies 6.5% growth. The stock has dropped 11.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has lost 6.0%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Ryder stock rallies after big profit beat, an upbeat outlook and plans for $300 million ASR

Shares of Ryder System Inc. rallied 5.2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the truck rental company reported fourth-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, provided an upbeat full-year outlook and announced plans for a $300 million accelerated stock repurchase (ASR) program. Net income increased seven-fold to $181.1 million, or $3.36 a share, from $25.6 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding non-comparable items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $3.52 from 83 cents, well above the FactSet consensus of $2.48. Revenue grew 17.5% to $2.60 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $2.49 billion. For 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $11.00 to $12.00, compared with the FactSet consensus of $9.09, and expects revenue growth of approximately 10%, while the FactSet revenue consensus of $10.38 billion implies 7.4% growth. "e expect a strong used vehicle sales and rental environment to continue in 2022, slowly moderating in the second half of the year," said Chief Executive Robert Sanchez. The stock has dropped 11.4% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has shed 4.9%.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Machinery Stocks Set to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q4

Quite a few machinery stocks have reported fourth-quarter earnings so far, and the recurring highlights across the players have been strong demand in end markets, inflationary pressures and supply chain headwinds. All of these trends were highlighted in the fourth-quarter performance of Caterpillar Inc.’s CAT, which is seen as a...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Shopify stock falls despite earnings beat

Shares of Shopify Inc. SHOP, -16.04% were off more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday though the e-commerce company topped expectations with its latest earnings and revenue figures. Shopify posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $371.3 million, or $2.95 a share, whereas it generated net income of $123.9 million, or 99 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The company's loss in the most recent quarter included a $509.7 million net unrealized loss on investments. Shopify saw adjusted earnings per share decline to $1.36 from $1.58 a year prior, though the company came in ahead of the FactSet consensus, which was for $1.30. Revenue rose to $1.38 billion from $978 million, while analysts had been looking for $1.34 billion. Shopify's gross merchandise volume came in at $54.1 billion, above the FactSet consensus, which was for about $53 billion. For the full year ahead, Shopify anticipates that revenue growth will be below the 57% rate seen in 2021 "but still rapid and outpacing the growth of e-commerce." The company expects to "see economic growth supporting the continued penetration of retail by e-commerce," despite caution about inflation and consumer spending habits, as well as the absence of stimulus funds. Shopify projects that its year-over-year revenue growth will be lower in the first quarter of 2022 and highest in the fourth quarter. Shares have lost 46.7% over the past three months as the S&P 500.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

The Trade Desk stock heads higher after upbeat earnings, outlook

Shares of The Trade Desk were up more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday after the advertising-technology company exceeded expectations with its latest financial results and delivered an upbeat outlook. The company generated fourth-quarter net income of $8.0 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with $151.9 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, The Trade Desk earned 42 cents a share, up from 37 cents a share a year earlier and ahead of the FactSet consensus, which was for 27 cents a share. Revenue rose to $395.6 million from $319.9 million and exceeded the FactSet consensus that was for $389.2 million. For the first quarter, The Trade Desk anticipates revenue of at least $303 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) of about $91 million. Analysts tracked by FactSet had been looking for $287 million in revenue and $81 million in adjusted Ebitda. The stock has declined about 28% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has slipped roughly 5%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

105K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy