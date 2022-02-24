ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Senate passes SB 138, anti-CRT bill

By Karolina Buczek
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwhUf_0eOL5ohm00

A controversial bill that dictates how U.S. history can be taught in Kentucky schools is one step closer to becoming law.

The Kentucky Senate passed Senate Bill 138 Thursday afternoon. It's one of the anti-critical race theory bills being considered by lawmakers this year, and many teachers and historians worry these bills will whitewash the past.

Those in support of the bills say they're meant to unify, not divide students.

The bill still needs to go through the Kentucky House for a vote.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Bills#Crt#Sb 138#The Kentucky Senate#The Kentucky House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
872K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy