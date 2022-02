A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the police investigation that led to the killing of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man Minneapolis police shot to death while they executed an early-morning, no-knock search warrant last week.According to a police affidavit, the individual in custody is Locke’s cousin, and was arrested in Winona, Minnesota, more than 100 miles southeast of Minneapolis. The investigation and subsequent shooting have come in for heavy criticism, as Locke wasn’t named on the police search warrant, which was carried out by the MPD on behalf of the neighbouring St Paul Police Department. The...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 18 DAYS AGO