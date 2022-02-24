ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

AP source: Oklahoma GOP Sen. Inhofe to announce retirement

By BRIAN SLODYSKO and SEAN MURPHY
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydLEl_0eOL5DF100
Election 2022 Inhofe FILE - Chairman Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., speaks as U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Joseph Votel appears before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Feb. 5, 2019, in Washington. Inhofe plans to announce he that he will retire from Congress before his six-year term is up, triggering a special election this year in Oklahoma to pick his replacement, according to a person who with direct knowledge of the senator's plans. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Andrew Harnik)

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe plans to announce soon that he will retire from Congress before his six-year term is up, triggering a special election this year in Oklahoma to pick his replacement, according to a person with direct knowledge of the senator's plans.

Inhofe, 87, is expected to serve until the current session of Congress ends in January, the person said. He was elected to a fifth Senate term in 2020. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive details.

The timing of the announcement is related to a quirk in Oklahoma law that requires the governor to call a special election if a lawmaker announces they intend to retire before March 1. The special election would be held concurrently with the statewide primary, runoff and general election. Inhofe's chief of staff is expected to run for the Senate seat and Inhofe is expected to support his candidacy, the person said.

Republicans will be heavily favored to retain the seat, as Oklahoma hasn't sent a Democrat to the Senate since 1990.

Inhofe's announcement is likely to trigger a series of announcements from Republicans planning to run for the seat. Among those expected to consider the race are Republican U.S. Reps. Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin, former Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives T.W. Shannon, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2014, and Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond, who is currently running for attorney general. Oklahoma's three-day filing period begins April 13.

“This is going to be the most substantial shakeup in Oklahoma politics since at least 1994," said Pat McFerron, a Republican pollster and consultant in Oklahoma City. That year, Inhofe won the U.S. Senate seat in a special election and Republicans captured three U.S. House seats.

A longtime fixture in Oklahoma politics, Inhofe is the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee. He first won the Senate seat in a special election in 1994 after then-Democratic Sen. David Boren stepped down to become president of the University of Oklahoma. Before that, Inhofe served in the Oklahoma House, Oklahoma Senate and three terms as Tulsa’s mayor before winning a seat in the U.S. House.

“There’s been nobody who’s done more to protect and promote Oklahoma’s infrastructure, particularly military infrastructure, than Jim Inhofe,” McFerron said. “He’s been a vital part of Oklahoma’s federal delegation for my entire adult life and a seminal figure in Oklahoma politics.”

Inhofe, a staunch conservative, has long dismissed global warming as a hoax and famously tossed a snowball on the Senate floor during a Washington snowstorm to prove his point.

Even so, as longtime chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, he worked closely with liberal Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., to enact a number of environmental laws, including a sweeping 2016 law to impose new regulations on tens of thousands of toxic chemicals in products such as household cleaners, clothing and furniture.

Inhofe was a strong backer of former President Donald Trump, who praised him for his “incredible support of our #MAGA agenda” while endorsing the senator’s 2020 reelection bid. Inhofe won re-election that year with nearly 63% of the vote in a five-candidate race.

In 2021, Inhofe defied some in his party by voting to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, saying that to do otherwise would be a violation of his oath of office to support and defend the Constitution. He voted against convicting Trump at both of his impeachment trials.

The senator’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

NC Republicans ask US Supreme Court to block Congress map

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republicans asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to block a congressional redistricting plan that state judges drew this week, initiating a last-ditch effort to derail a map that likely would give Democrats another seat on Capitol Hill in 2023. GOP legislative leaders argue...
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSOC Charlotte

With new redistricting maps, NC candidates file for races

RALEIGH, N.C. — With district boundaries decided for now, North Carolina candidates were welcomed into election offices on Thursday to file for this year’s races. Others weighed their futures as another round of redistricting retooled the geographic and partisan makeup of seat boundaries. The State Board of Elections...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Washington State
City
Washington, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
WSOC Charlotte

2022 SC elections likely to use maps passed by lawmakers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Possible federal trials over whether South Carolina’s new election districts discriminate against Black voters have been delayed several months, making it likely the new maps will be used for U.S. House and state House elections in 2022. [ PAST COVERAGE: Suit: South Carolina GOP chose...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Domestic woes overshadow European war for some US voters

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — (AP) — From the Chinese restaurant he runs in the western suburbs of Milwaukee, Charles Yee has watched with alarm this week as Europe confronts the greatest threat to its peace and security since the end of World War II. But, at least for now, he's more troubled by challenges at home.
BROOKFIELD, WI
WSOC Charlotte

California governor ends 12 emergencies, but not for COVID

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Multiple California emergencies declared by the last two governors officially ended on Friday — including for heat waves, an oil spill, wildfires and the civil unrest in reaction to George Floyd's murder — but Gov. Gavin Newsom said the threat from the coronavirus lives on and so does the emergency he declared for it nearly two years ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hern
Person
David Boren
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jim Inhofe
Person
Barbara Boxer
WSOC Charlotte

Anti-war sentiment grows in Russia despite govt crackdown

MOSCOW — (AP) — As Russian troops were closing in on the Ukrainian capital, more and more Russians spoke out Saturday against the invasion, even as the government's official rhetoric grew increasingly harsher. Street protests, albeit small, resumed in the Russian capital of Moscow, the second-largest city of...
PROTESTS
WSOC Charlotte

Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as Ukraine anger grows

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — With Russian President Vladimir Putin the latest target of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, diplomatic appeals came second Saturday to imposing financial and military pain on Moscow as global condemnation grew. The Biden administration said it was sending Ukraine up to $350...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Senate#Retirement#Ap#Gop#The Associated Press#Republicans#Democrat#U S Senate#U S House
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
78K+
Followers
87K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy