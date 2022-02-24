ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut jury convicts Meriden gang member of murder for gunning down rival in hotel parking lot

By Edmund H. Mahony, Hartford Courant
A state jury has convicted a Meriden gang member of murder and related crimes for gunning down a rival in a hotel parking lot almost two years ago.

New Haven State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin said the jury in New Haven found Trevor Outlaw , 35, guilty of shooting to death Giovanni Rodriguez, 24, of Meriden in the predawn hours of June 21, 2020, in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn & Suites hotel on East Main Street.

In addition to murder, Outlaw was convicted of carrying a pistol without a permit and criminal possession of a firearm. In the past, Outlaw has been convicted of assault, robbery, burglary, larceny, failure to appear, and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

Prosecutors presented the jury with evidence that Outlaw and an accomplice were alerted by an associate that Rodriguez was in the hotel parking lot. That evidence showed that Outlaw, who was in the passenger seat in a slow moving car, opened fire on Rodriguez with a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun as Rodriguez unloaded items from his car, according to authorities.

“Mortally wounded by the gunfire, Rodriguez attempted to flee on foot, ultimately collapsing near the hotel entrance door,” Griffin said.

Prosecutors said the slaying was the result of conflict between rival gangs.

Outlaw is scheduled to be sentenced on May 26.

