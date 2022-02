ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A Roseville man has been charged with homicide after someone overdosed and died from fentanyl-laced drugs he allegedly sold them. Roseville police say 20-year-old Carson Schewe was arrested last week after an extensive investigation into a drug operation he was allegedly running. Detectives seized $100,000 in cash and an unregistered “ghost gun.” Further, police say pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl were found. Schewe was initially booked on charges of possession of narcotics for sale and transportation of controlled substances. However, on Wednesday, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office announced they had filed an added homicide charge against Schewe for an overdose death linked to his alleged drug sales operation. No details about the person who overdosed and died have been released, but police say the incident happened in Roseville. Schewe has been booked into South Placer Jail and is ineligible for bail.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO