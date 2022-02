Former art house The Guild Theatre reopens this weekend as the Peninsula's newest live music venue. The Guild Theatre is no stranger to big names: For over 90 years, a steady parade of stars flickered across the screen of the Menlo Park movie palace. But now, the names that appear on the marquee will be performing live inside The Guild, which after an extensive renovation, will open on Feb. 25 as a rare, brand-new venue for live music on the Peninsula.

