STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Whether you’re thinking of adopting a new cat or kitten, or are considering how best to care for your existing cat, this guide is for you. The idea that all cats need to roam outdoors has changed; many owners now provide a safe and suitable environment for their cats at home all day, every day. Newly-adopted cats should always be contained during the settling-in period, as they may run off or become lost if allowed outside.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO