Ethan Crumbley’s Parents Weep in Court as Son’s Chilling Journal Entry Is Read Out

A report issued Friday by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu criticizes state child protection workers for neglecting to further examine or follow up on multiple red flags that might have otherwise changed the course of a missing 7-year-old’s life. The state’s Division of Children, Youth and Families had received multiple reports of abuse and neglect after Harmony Montgomery’s father Adam gained custody of his daughter in 2019, the report says. She was seen with a black eye, but Adam Montgomery explained it away by claiming it came from playing with a toy lightsaber, not from physical abuse. In January 2020, when child protection workers showed up to investigate another report, Harmony wasn’t there. Montgomery told them she had gone to live with her mother in Massachusetts, and the outreach workers tried to contact her. But after Harmony’s mom didn’t respond to a voicemail, no one ever followed up. The mother, Crystal Sorey, later said she hadn’t seen Harmony in two years. Harmony was reported missing in late 2021, and remains unaccounted for.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 HOURS AGO