Ethan Crumbley’s Parents Weep in Court as Son’s Chilling Journal Entry Is Read Out
By Zoe Richards
TheDailyBeast
1 day ago
A district court judge in Michigan ruled Thursday that James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the teen accused of opening fire and killing four classmates at Oxford High School, will stand trial. Prosecutors used a series of...
A report issued Friday by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu criticizes state child protection workers for neglecting to further examine or follow up on multiple red flags that might have otherwise changed the course of a missing 7-year-old’s life. The state’s Division of Children, Youth and Families had received multiple reports of abuse and neglect after Harmony Montgomery’s father Adam gained custody of his daughter in 2019, the report says. She was seen with a black eye, but Adam Montgomery explained it away by claiming it came from playing with a toy lightsaber, not from physical abuse. In January 2020, when child protection workers showed up to investigate another report, Harmony wasn’t there. Montgomery told them she had gone to live with her mother in Massachusetts, and the outreach workers tried to contact her. But after Harmony’s mom didn’t respond to a voicemail, no one ever followed up. The mother, Crystal Sorey, later said she hadn’t seen Harmony in two years. Harmony was reported missing in late 2021, and remains unaccounted for.
Texas police called to check on a family Friday afternoon found a horrifying scene: a husband and wife and their two children shot dead in an apparent murder suicide. The victims were identified as Marcus Buchanan, 36, and Rita Buchanan, 34, and two children ages 13 and 3. Neighbors told WFAA they were traumatized by the discovery. “We saw the trampoline in the backyard, and it was triggering just knowing it will never be jumped on again, they won't be playing in the backyard again,” Madison McVay told the station.
The son a prominent Pakistani businessman was convicted and sentenced to death on Thursday for beheading the daughter of a former diplomat last year after she reportedly turned down his marriage proposal. Noor Mukadam’s grisly death ignited a wave of protests across the world and demands for stronger legal protections for women. Her father, Shaukat Mukadam, said the guilty verdict for Zahir Jaffer on charges 0f murder and rape was a victory for women’s rights. “This case is for all the daughters of Pakistan,” he said, according to CNN. There were concerns that even though Jaffer was arrested at the crime scene, the U.S.-Pakistani dual citizen might get off because of his family connections. But, Mukadam said, “the society and media came to our side, the entire nation and the world was on our side.”
The 500-pound bear nicknamed Hank the Tank and blamed for a rash of break-ins in the Lake Tahoe area was not acting alone. California officials report that DNA reveals at least three bears were responsible for the home invasions, and they are now looking for all of them in an effort to tag and track them. “Identifying bears simply by their visible, physical characteristics can lead to misidentifying bears and therefore confusing management efforts,” the Department of Fish and Wildlife said. In the meantime, the officials say, humans can help avoid unpleasant interactions with hungry bears by securing their food and trash properly.
A man and two young children, ages 2 and 5, have been pronounced dead after being found unresponsive and unconscious in a home pool in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday. CPR was performed immediately by responding authorities. The trio—whose relation to one another remains unconfirmed—were transported to a local hospital where they were then pronounced dead. According to a neighbor, the family that lives in the home has five children, and one of the children had just recently left for college. “It’s horrible, and I’m shaken right now. We’re cordial, and here and there we say hi to them. We really keep to ourselves in this neighborhood until something like this happens, unfortunately,” the neighbor told WSVN. The circumstances surrounding the man and the children’s death remains under investigation.
A man who stormed the Capitol while wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the motto “God, Guns, and Trump” has been jailed. Florida man Jeffrey Register, 39, previously admitted that he broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. While inside, he waved a mob toward the locked doors of the Speaker’s Lobby where fellow rioter Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot. While sentencing Register to 75 days behind bars, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said Register “helped direct the mob” during the insurrection and that he should consider himself “very lucky” he wasn’t hit with more serious charges. “Getting the plea you did reflects some good lawyering,” the judge said. Register’s lawyer argued that her client should get a softer sentence because of the personal punishments he’s suffered following the riot. “His wife is still angry with him about his decision to do this,” said Cara Halverson.
A Pennsylvania man enlisted as a UPS driver to surveil the homes and packages of people he was actively stalking between May and December of 2020, prosecutors said. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office alleged Thomas Francis Wainman Jr., a 52-year-old from Lititz, peeped into victims’ windows, flashed lights into their homes, and accelerated his creepy tactics when he took on the job with UPS. The district attorney’s office said Wainman “intentionally took routes that allowed him access to the victims’ packages,” and then would wait for the victims to fetch the deliveries before speeding off. PennLive reports that on Feb. 14, he was found guilty of two counts of stalking and one count of trespassing for the incident.
The wife of a rabbi critically ill with COVID has dropped her battle to force a Manhattan hospital to give him ivermectin, the unproven, unapproved drug favored by anti-vaxxers. The New York Post reports that Erika Quintero-Sherry, 48, withdrew her lawsuit after a judge shot down her request for an emergency order. Mount Sinai Medical Center told the court that ivermectin would be pointless since Rabbi Benjamin Chernyavsky, 60, who was diagnosed Jan. 8, likely isn’t even infected any more. “Indeed, the record reveals that if prescribed ivermectin, Mr. Chernyavsky’s condition may very well worsen,” Justice Lynn Kotler wrote in her decision. The wife’s lawyer said mounting an appeal would take too long and cost too much.
Investigators suspect “foul play” maybe have had something to do with Donny Davis’ sudden death in Las Vegas on Tuesday, reports TMZ, citing a police report. The report says Davis bar-hopped across Vegas into the wee hours of the morning before retiring to his room at Resorts World with a few fellow revelers. Around 5 a.m., someone noticed Davis appeared unwell: He didn’t seem to be breathing and his hands were pale and freezing. Davis was rushed to a hospital and declared dead at 7 a.m. As reported by TMZ, police suspect his death may not have been an accident due to the number of people in the room who wouldn’t provide details about what happened. One man allegedly refused to speak with the police and requested a lawyer. Throughout his career in Vegas, Davis performed with stars like Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, and Miley Cyrus.
