ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Kaplan man sentenced in slaying of Lafayette man

KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ksLm1_0eOL48wq00

The Kaplan man convicted in the 2017 slaying of Christon Chaisson has been sentenced.

Tyler Benoit was convicted by a jury back in October of manslaughter and obstruction charges. On Thursday, a judge sentenced him to 40 years on the manslaughter charge and 20 years on the obstruction charge, to be served at the same time.

Assistant District Attomeys Alisa Gothreaux and Roya Boustany argued for the state in the sentencing hearing, a release from the District Attorney's Office says. Lafayette Police Department Detective Norman Maldonado conducted the investigation, which found that Chaisson was shot and killed by Benoit when Chaisson tried to intervene in a physical argument between a woman and her boyfriend in Downtown Lafayette.

Benoit's family and Chaisson's family both testified at the hearing.

To read about the guilty verdict, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KATC News

Two dead in drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana in BR

Multiple people were struck by gunfire with two being killed near the Mall of Louisiana Friday afternoon. On Saturday, Baton Rouge Police identified the two victims as 18-year-old Donte Dorsey and 19-year-old Clifton Lindsey of Baton Rouge. In addition to the fatalities, they say a 21-year-old male and a 19-year-old male were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Kaplan, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
Kaplan, LA
Crime & Safety
KATC News

Two arrested in Abbeville shots fired investigation

Two men have been arrested, accused of shooting at a home in Abbeville. Police say on February 16, 2022, at around 1:30 a.m. officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to for a “Shots Fired” call on the 800 block of South East Street. An investigation determined that individuals in a vehicle fired numerous rounds from high-powered rifles toward a residence.
ABBEVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing
KATC News

State Police investigating Crowley officer-involved shooting

State Police say they are investigating a fatal Crowley shooting that involved an officer. One man died in the shooting, but no officers were injured, State Police say. Troopers say on February 23, 2022, just after 9:00 a.m. State Police were requested by the Crowley Police Department to investigate the shooting which involved at least one of their officers in the 700 block of North Parkerson Avenue.
CROWLEY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATC News

Rayne couple arrested in attempted catalytic converter theft

Acadia Parish deputies have arrested a Rayne couple for attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The incident occurred on February 14, 2022. Deputies were called to check out a suspicious situation, and found that someone had tried to steal a catalytic converter from a disabled vehicle. Their investigation led them to Christopher Lindsey, 48, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.
RAYNE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy