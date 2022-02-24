ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

IRS: Filing a deceased person's tax return

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago

While it’s hard for a loved one to pass away, their financials still need to be handled. This includes their taxes with the IRS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SEfY0_0eOL45If00

This means if your loved one earned any income before passing away, tax returns need to be filed on their behalf.

It will be their final tax return and should be handled the same way it would be if they were alive.

How to handle a deceased family member’s taxes for the IRS

Any income the person earned up to the date of their death needs to be reported.

Any credits or deductions they’re entitled to must be claimed with Form 1040 or 1040-SR.

Simple forms can be used if the person qualifies.

Differences between itemized and standard deductions

If they didn’t file the year before, you can file for both years.

You can use IRS Form 4506-T to get their transcripts.

If they owe taxes you can submit payment with the return you file.

You might qualify for a payment plan if you cannot pay it all at once.

When you’ll get your tax refund and how to get it faster with these tips

ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

