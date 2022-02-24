IRS: Filing a deceased person’s tax return

While it’s hard for a loved one to pass away, their financials still need to be handled. This includes their taxes with the IRS.

This means if your loved one earned any income before passing away, tax returns need to be filed on their behalf.

It will be their final tax return and should be handled the same way it would be if they were alive.

How to handle a deceased family member’s taxes for the IRS

Any income the person earned up to the date of their death needs to be reported.

Any credits or deductions they’re entitled to must be claimed with Form 1040 or 1040-SR.

Simple forms can be used if the person qualifies.

If they didn’t file the year before, you can file for both years.

You can use IRS Form 4506-T to get their transcripts.

If they owe taxes you can submit payment with the return you file.

You might qualify for a payment plan if you cannot pay it all at once.

