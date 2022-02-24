William Lee Golden, sons send pandemic message with 'Take It Easy' cover

"Take it Easy" is the new track from William Lee Golden, who rose to fame with the Oak Ridge Boys.

He recorded it with his sons, who perform collectively as "The Goldens."

We first told you about Golden last summer, as the Country Music Hall of Famer recorded four albums and wrote a book during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Golden reunited with sons Rusty, Chris, and Craig to record more music. Their friend, Ken Panzer, suggested they revisit one of his favorites: the old hit by the Eagles called "Take it Easy" -- and the Goldens happily obliged.

The result may be just what we need right now after the long pandemic.

"It's a song that I think a lot of people relate to," Golden said.

He added that the track, "has a feeling to it."

"It's a feel good song," he said. "It's talking about taking it easy through all this. You've got to move on forward. We all got to move forward and take it easy."

Those are wise words from an all-time great group.

The new music is available starting March 2 in a new album called, appropriately enough, "Golden Classics."

