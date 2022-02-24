ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

William Lee Golden, sons send pandemic message with 'Take It Easy' cover

By Sandy Kenyon
ABCNY
ABCNY
 1 day ago

"Take it Easy" is the new track from William Lee Golden, who rose to fame with the Oak Ridge Boys.

He recorded it with his sons, who perform collectively as "The Goldens."

We first told you about Golden last summer, as the Country Music Hall of Famer recorded four albums and wrote a book during the COVID-19 lockdown.

ALSO READ | Black History Month: Oscar Micheaux, filmmaker and entrepreneur

In celebration of Black History Month, we turn to the story of Oscar Micheaux: a pioneering, African American filmmaker and entrepreneur. Sandy Kenyon has more.

Golden reunited with sons Rusty, Chris, and Craig to record more music. Their friend, Ken Panzer, suggested they revisit one of his favorites: the old hit by the Eagles called "Take it Easy" -- and the Goldens happily obliged.

The result may be just what we need right now after the long pandemic.

"It's a song that I think a lot of people relate to," Golden said.

He added that the track, "has a feeling to it."

"It's a feel good song," he said. "It's talking about taking it easy through all this. You've got to move on forward. We all got to move forward and take it easy."

Those are wise words from an all-time great group.

ALSO READ | Charlie Day ascends to leading man in 'I Want You Back'

"I Want You Back" is the latest milestone in the career of Charlie Day, who has parlayed "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" fame into a lead role. Sandy Kenyon has the story.

The new music is available starting March 2 in a new album called, appropriately enough, "Golden Classics."

CLICK HERE for more information.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

*
Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Shared an Emotional Final Gift With Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was only nine years old when her famous father died just a room away from her. She had one final gift for the King. It didn’t take long for the estate of Elvis Presley to arrange a memorial. Elvis died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42. The very next day, tens of thousands of fans gathered for the chance to see the King one last time.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Kenyon
Person
Charlie Day
Person
Oscar Micheaux
Person
William Lee Golden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Take It Easy#The Oak Ridge Boys#African American#Eagles
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
Radar Online.com

'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Diagnosed With Cancer, Bravo Family Showers Her With Support

Real Housewives of Potomac newcomer Mia Thornton has been diagnosed with cancer. The 37-year-old businesswoman-turned-Bravo star revealed the emotional news to her followers on Friday. Sharing a selfie while sitting in her living room, Thornton said she was first told about her cancer last week. Article continues below advertisement. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Jessica Simpson has fans gushing over before-and-after picture of son Ace

Jessica Simpson delighted fans with a rare snapshot of her eight-year-old son Ace as she shared how he and his close friendship had grown over the years. She took to Instagram to post a side-by-side picture of her son with his close friend from a while ago and then a shot of them together in the present, revealing that their bond had stayed strong over time.
CELEBRITIES
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy