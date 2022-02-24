ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clean Energy Fuels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Newport...

www.miamiherald.com

TechCrunch

Hydrogen production without CO2 is getting a boost with new tech from Verdagy

It turns out that the most common way (more than 90% of hydrogen made in the U.S.) of producing industrial amounts of hydrogen is steam-methane reforming (SMR). In other words: You take methane gas (CH4), and you chuck a load of steam (H2O) at it under high pressure. The chemistry gods do their thing, and you get a bunch of hydrogen (yay!) and a load of CO2. If you’ve been reading about climate change, you might recall that CO2 is something we’re trying to avoid. As you’re cruising your saucy Toyota Mirai, Honda Clarity or Hyundai Nexo into the sunset with a drizzle of water toppling out of the tail pipe, without a trace of CO2 in sight, it’s easy to feel smug. There’s a snag: Unless you know where the hydrogen came from, it’s possible that instead of being thrown out of the tail-pipe of your car, it was instead produced at a big factory somewhere. Whoops. Of course, there’s a chance they capture and repurpose the CO2 at the source, but wouldn’t it be delightful if we didn’t produce it in the first place? Funny you should mention that.
CHEMISTRY
Miami Herald

Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

In the world of fencing, when a fencer moves too far back to avoid danger, they end up with their back to the wall. So they have no other choice but to face their adversary. This is the situation in which the young manufacturer of electric vehicles Rivian Automotive (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report finds itself. The automobile group now knows that it must act and face up to its difficulties after having missed its production targets.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Alternative Fuel#Clean Energy Fuels Corp#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
freightwaves.com

Nikola projects production of 300-500 battery-electric trucks in 2022

Nikola Corp. plans to build 300 to 500 battery-electric Class 8 trucks this year and record up to $150 million in revenue. It expects to be profitable on a gross margin basis in 2023. After months of negative stories centering on the alleged misdeeds of Trevor Milton, the company’s founder...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Immune to irony, Nori puts a carbon market on the blockchain

Nori focuses on carbon removal rather than emissions reductions or avoidances. Its marketplace provides financial rewards to farmers, who use regenerative farming practices that involve soil carbon sequestration. Soil sequestration is the first of Nori’s carbon removal offerings, with additional methodologies coming to market in the future. To date,...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Plug Power Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Plug Power delivered its first fuel cell product in 1999. The stock is off around 65% from its early 2021 highs. In 2021, less than 20,000 fuel cell electric vehicles were sold globally. Though batteries are often seen as competing with hydrogen fuel cells, the two technologies are in fact...
INDUSTRY
CNET

Smartflower Solar: Get to Know the Solar Sculpture

In the residential solar industry, one company has charted a different path. It's producing solar electricity, not with rooftop panels or a traditional ground-mounted rack, but with solar powered sunflowers. Smartflower Solar offers what it calls "sculptural" solar: An array of panels that unfurls in the morning, tracks the sun...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Solar panels to help charge batteries on 67 DHL Express trucks

International shipping provider DHL Express announced on Thursday it is installing solar panels on 67 vehicles in its pickup and delivery fleet across the U.S. Each medium- and heavy-duty truck with Trailar’s solar technology installed is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 1,000 kilograms per year, according to a release. For all 67 vehicles, that is the emissions equivalent of taking 14.6 passenger vehicles off the road each year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Tesla loses Director of Engineering to generator giant looking to compete with Powerwall

Tesla has lost Brian Dow, Director of Engineering, to Generac, the leader in gas generators who is now trying to compete with Tesla’s Po looking to compete with Powerwall. Dow started at Tesla back in 2016 as a Senior Manager, and he was quickly promoted to Director of Engineering in charge of “Electronics, Firmware, Integration & Test”, a position in held for the last three and a half years.
BUSINESS

