ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Zoo to host hiring event

By Katharine Finnerty
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3562gZ_0eOL21z100

The Kansas City Zoo will host a hiring event on Wednesday, March 2, for available positions in their Guest Services department.

People who apply during the event will be considered for positions in admissions, retail or rides.

"Have you ever wanted to drive the Zoo train? Take the tickets? Teach someone to drive a scooter?" the release said. "Then this is your chance to do just those things and get paid for it!"

The event will take place from 1-4 p.m., and a state-issued ID will be needed to start the hiring process.

The starting rate for zoo employees is $13.75 an hour.

People can fill our their applications ahead of time on the zoo's website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy