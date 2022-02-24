ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian president signs decree on general mobilisation of population -Interfax

 1 day ago
Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed a decree on the general mobilisation of the population in the wake of Russia's invasion, the Interfax Ukraine news agency said on Thursday.

Citing a decree on the presidential website, the agency said the mobilisation would be carried out within 90 days of the decree coming into force.

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese

