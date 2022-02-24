ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is the Europa League last 16 draw? Date, UK start time, TV channel, live stream – Rangers, West Ham & Barca in hat

By Nyle Smith
 2 days ago
WEST HAM are nervously awaiting their Europa League last-16 fate with the draw set to take place in Nyon, Switzerland.

Barcelona and Rangers are also in the hat following their big wins over Napoli and Borussia Dortmund.

Portuguese footballer Nuno Ricardo de Oliveira Ribeiro revealing Rangers slip for last 32 Credit: AFP

What date is the Europa League last 16 draw and what time does it start?

  • The Europa League last 16 draw is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 25.
  • It is expected for the draw to get underway at 11am UK time.
  • Some familiar footballing legends could be in charge of pulling the balls out of the pot.

Is the Europa League last 16 draw on TV and can I live stream it?

  • The draw will be broadcasted live on BT Sport who are the official broadcasters of the Europa League.
  • It can also be streamed via the BT Sport Player and the BT Sport app.
  • But if you don't have access to BT Sport, the draw will also be live streamed for FREE on the UEFA website and across their social media platforms.

What dates are the Europa League round of 16 ties being played on?

  • All first legs of the last 16 ties will be played on March 10.
  • The return fixtures are scheduled to be played a week later on March 17.

Which clubs have qualified?

The following eights teams have already been placed in the pot courtesy of topping their group earlier on in the campaign.

  • Red Star Belgrade
  • Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Galatasary
  • Bayer Leverkusen
  • Lyon
  • Monaco
  • Spartak Moscow
  • Sevilla
  • Porto
  • RB Leipzig
  • Real Betis
  • Atalanta
  • Braga/Sheriff

No team can play a club from their own country and the sides who finished top of their Europa League group will play the first leg of their tie away.

When are the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final?

Quarter-finals

  • First legs will be played on Thursday, April 7.
  • Second legs will be contested on Thursday, April 14.

Semi-finals

  • First legs will be played on Monday, April 18.
  • Second legs will be contested on Thursday, May 5.

Final

