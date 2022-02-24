ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, NY

New medical marijuana dispensary opens in Stamford

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPt0F_0eOL1utk00

A new medical marijuana dispensary opened in Stamford this week as the state prepares to roll out licenses for recreational sales.

Fine Fettle Dispensary opened its third Connecticut location on Research Drive in Stamford.

Pharmacy manager Yatish Parmar says products are available only to registered patients with a card for one of the state's approved conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic pain.

Recreational use for adults will open up for retailers later this year or next year.

The latest rolling lottery for hybrid cannabis licenses began Thursday. Medical facilities like Fine Fettle can skip the lottery process, as long as they pay a hefty fee to expand their license.

"We will be doing medical plus adult use, so we'll be able to appeal our products to even more people. Which is very exciting, and it's going to, I think, explode in terms of volume here," said Parmar.

The $1 million expansion fee will allow Fine Fettle to sell cannabis for adult use or as medication.

Parmar says even when recreational and hybrid licenses open, higher potency and lower taxes will keep the market for medical marijuana strong.

The state is accepting lottery applications for hybrid licenses until May 25.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stamford, NY
Health
Stamford, NY
Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Stamford, NY
News 12

Connecticut budget secretary resigns amid federal investigation

Another top official is stepping down following a federal investigation into how Gov. Ned Lamont's administration distributed school construction money. Lamont announced his embattled Budget Director Melissa McCaw is leaving immediately. He said it was McCaw's idea to leave the job just weeks into the legislative session, saying she wanted a "fresh start."
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensary#Medical Marijuana#Fine Fettle Dispensary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Lottery
News 12

Gov. Murphy: NJ sees record number enroll in Obamacare plans

New Jersey enrolled a record high number of people in the state’s individual health insurance marketplace under the Affordable Care Act. Gov. Phil Murphy says 324,000 people enrolled in 2021. The increase stemmed from open enrollment, which ran from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31. It was a 20% jump over the previous year.
POLITICS
News 12

News 12

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy