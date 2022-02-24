New medical marijuana dispensary opens in Stamford

A new medical marijuana dispensary opened in Stamford this week as the state prepares to roll out licenses for recreational sales.

Fine Fettle Dispensary opened its third Connecticut location on Research Drive in Stamford.

Pharmacy manager Yatish Parmar says products are available only to registered patients with a card for one of the state's approved conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic pain.

Recreational use for adults will open up for retailers later this year or next year.

The latest rolling lottery for hybrid cannabis licenses began Thursday. Medical facilities like Fine Fettle can skip the lottery process, as long as they pay a hefty fee to expand their license.

"We will be doing medical plus adult use, so we'll be able to appeal our products to even more people. Which is very exciting, and it's going to, I think, explode in terms of volume here," said Parmar.

The $1 million expansion fee will allow Fine Fettle to sell cannabis for adult use or as medication.

Parmar says even when recreational and hybrid licenses open, higher potency and lower taxes will keep the market for medical marijuana strong.

The state is accepting lottery applications for hybrid licenses until May 25.