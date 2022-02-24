AAA: Price of gas could top $4 a gallon due to Russian sanctions

People in the United States are already feeling the impact of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

AAA says prices in Connecticut could top $4 a gallon due to economic sanctions stopping the flow of Russian oil.

President Joe Biden said he is prepared to release more reserves if needed.

"I will do everything in my power to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump," the president said.

To ease the pain, Sen. Richard Blumenthal wants to drop the federal gas tax through the end of the year.

"Every consumer in this country that buys gasoline is hit with this 18.4 cents per gallon tax and everyone deserves this relief," Blumenthal said.

AAA predicts it won't be enough.

"The price...has gone up higher than 18 cents over the past several weeks. So, it's almost a wash," said Fran Mayko, of AAA Northeast.

The average gas price in Fairfield County is $3.72, but in New Haven County it is 7 cents cheaper, partly due to zone pricing. Wholesale distributors can charge more based on an area's income, amount of traffic and competition.

AAA says prices could spike within days.