ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

AAA: Price of gas could top $4 a gallon due to Russian sanctions

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Kolb_0eOL1t1100

People in the United States are already feeling the impact of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

AAA says prices in Connecticut could top $4 a gallon due to economic sanctions stopping the flow of Russian oil.

President Joe Biden said he is prepared to release more reserves if needed.

"I will do everything in my power to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump," the president said.

To ease the pain, Sen. Richard Blumenthal wants to drop the federal gas tax through the end of the year.

LIVE UPDATES: The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine Crisis
RUSSIA-UKRAINE: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

"Every consumer in this country that buys gasoline is hit with this 18.4 cents per gallon tax and everyone deserves this relief," Blumenthal said.

AAA predicts it won't be enough.

"The price...has gone up higher than 18 cents over the past several weeks. So, it's almost a wash," said Fran Mayko, of AAA Northeast.

The average gas price in Fairfield County is $3.72, but in New Haven County it is 7 cents cheaper, partly due to zone pricing. Wholesale distributors can charge more based on an area's income, amount of traffic and competition.

AAA says prices could spike within days.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Bond between China and Russia alarms U.S. and Europe amid Ukraine crisis

WASHINGTON — When Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, called on Saturday for talks to resolve the crisis in Europe, he said Ukraine’s sovereignty should be “respected and safeguarded” — but also sided with Russia in saying that NATO enlargement was destabilizing the continent. “If...
FOREIGN POLICY
Seattle Times

What’s at stake for global economy with Russian invasion of Ukraine

After getting battered by the pandemic, supply chain chokeholds and leaps in prices, the global economy is poised to be sent on yet another unpredictable course by an armed clash on Europe’s border. The lead-up to a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine has already taken a toll. The promise...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Economic Sanctions#Ukraine#Russian#American#Aaa Northeast
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
Benzinga

Putin's Aggressive Moves Against Ukraine Lead To Bloodbath In Global Markets — Asia, Crypto, US Futures Suffer — Gold, Oil See Major Spikes

The move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine and subsequent movement of armed personnel and weapons in those areas threw the world’s markets into a state of a tizzy. Putin’s Announcement, West’s Sanctions: Witnesses reported seeing columns of military vehicles, including tanks, around...
WORLD
News 12

News 12

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy