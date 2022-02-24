ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Causeway Cruisin’ for Kids raises money for cancer

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
 1 day ago

BAY COUNTY Fla. ( WMBB ) – The “850 Crew Car Club” of Panama City Beach is preparing for its second annual Causeway Cruisin’ for Kids car show.

The charity group raises money to assist organizations like the Optimist Childhood Cancer program.

GCSC annual ‘Kidz Klinic’ in full operation

Club Director Bill Nieland said last year’s St. Andrews event raised over $30,000 in financial assistance for families.

He said this year they’ve also started a scholarship program to help young adults interested in pursuing a career in the automotive industry.

“This car was donated to us by the 850 Crew Car Club,” Neildand said. “And it will be raffled off. We will be selling raffle tickets and they will be raffled off sometime in the Emerald Coast Cruisin’ in the fall show. So come out and support the kids and buy a raffle ticket.”

Lynn Haven Police Department officially recognized

This weekend’s event will take place on Harrison Ave in Downtown Panama City starting at 9 a.m.

They invite everyone to come to Cruisin’ For the Kids and to bring your antique car if you have one.

