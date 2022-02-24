ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Oregon lawmakers introduce $150M Summer Learning package

By Michaela Bourgeois
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon lawmakers introduced a $150 million Summer Learning package to fund summer educational programs, community activities, along with academic and mental health support, Senator Peter Courtney announced in a press release Thursday.

The bill, led by senators Peter Courtney (D-Salem) and Michael Dembrow (D-Portland) who also chairs the Senate Committee on Education, would fund grants for new and existing summer programs for K-8 and high school students, along with community programs.

This includes funding for K-8 activities including robotics, dance, art, music and outdoor programs. The grants would also provide academic support through tutoring, kindergarten transition programs and emotional and mental health services.

The package would also fund summer school for K-8 and high school students.

Additional funding would also be provided through the Oregon Community Foundation for K-12 students for summer camps and park programs.

“We have to be aggressive about education,” Senate President Peter Courtney (D-Salem) said.

Courtney added “our children have really been affected by this pandemic. We pushed hard for summer learning last year. Parents and teachers told us it had a big effect on kids. Summer learning has to become permanent.”

“For Oregon’s kids, summers should be a time for growth, not for stagnation,” Senator Michael Dembrow said. “I’ve heard from students, teachers, and parents from around the state that last summer’s enrichment and learning programs were a blessing and a relief. This was especially the case for kids whose parents could never afford to send them to camp or pay for summer classes. Last summer was an experiment that worked, and one that we need to continue and build on. We need to make sure that we’re getting services to the kids most affected by COVID disruptions, such as those with disabilities who receive Special Education services. I can’t think of a greater priority for our children.”

During the 2021 legislative session, Oregon lawmakers passed the Summer Learning and Child Care Package which invested upwards of $200 million in summer school, community programs and enrichment activities.

This helped create almost 6,000 summer programs that led 89,000 more K-12 students to join summer learning activities than previous years, according to a press release from Courtney’s office.

“This program will continue to make a positive impact for kids in all corners of the state,” Rep. Anna Williams (D-Hood River) said. “Every community deserves a program like this, and it’s essential that we build on the great summer learning work from last year to support our students and their families.”

