See the video below of a Bald Eagle, joyfully surfing on a stick in the river, and then taking it into the air using it like a hoverboard. The Bald Eagle we see in the video below isn't fully grown, we know that because its head isn't completely white. Our guess is that he or she is somewhere in the neighborhood of 2 to 3-years-old, but this is a young bird of prey to keep an eye on.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO