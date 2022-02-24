ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

REI, Addressing Impending SoHo Union Vote, Claims ‘Mischaracterizations’

By Kaley Roshitsh
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDOlY_0eOKzxep00

Click here to read the full article.

After an ongoing journey, the vote on whether to unionize REI Soho will take place in person on March 2, with results to be announced shortly thereafter.

In the filing submitted last month to the National Labor Relations Board, 116 REI SoHo employees expressed interest in formal union election and recognition.

More from WWD

Initial organizing efforts began in earnest two years ago at the onset of the pandemic after employees cited, “changes in the company [values]” that continued post-lockdown, according to Claire Chang, a union organizing member and visual retail sales specialist who has been with the outdoor gear company four years.

Concerns include staff layoffs, unenforced mask policies and other issues expressed in a virtual media briefing held Wednesday by REI SoHo union organizers and the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union, a representing organization. Employees are challenging inflexible policies while bargaining for better wages, flexible scheduling and improved workplace safety and training.

Organizers cited an influx of daily “antiunion messaging,” including posters in the REI SoHo break room, a micro-site, binders and meetings with outsourced executives extending late into the night.

According to Tyler Mulholland, a sales lead at REI SoHo who has been with the company four years, employees are challenging such policies as a three-minute grace period for late clock-ins or, as Mulholland called it, a “disgrace” period.

“It becomes a metric they use to discipline you,” he said, or a means of “intimidation or control.”

Speaking to the nature of the captive audience meeting, retail sales specialist Steve Buckley said, “Me and Tyler [Mulholland] were both in one that went until 10:30 at night with numerous executive-level positions, not just our store managers, openly yelling at us that we are wrong about basic policies at our store and basic conditions that we face. They were, like, ‘That’s not a real thing, that doesn’t even exist.’ How is that a respectful environment when we didn’t eat that night and we’re just yelled at by executive-level people in our company?

It’s disappointing as someone who loves the co-op and genuinely believes in what we do. I love my job. I don’t love when an HR person corners me in the fitting room and gets into an argument with me for 45 minutes, which happened on a busy Sunday, two days ago. This is not a productive place to have this conversation, but they’re not really engaging in a productive manner. They want us to feel uncomfortable and surveilled and pressured.”

Citing newfound awareness regarding issues at REI, Buckley said, “Win, lose or draw, I think we’re going to win this election hands down. It’s so beautiful to watch all of my coworkers own their power as workers and own their identity as someone who wants to make this store successful.”

While not addressing specific claims from organizers on antiunion messaging, REI Co-Op said in a statement to WWD: “We are aware that mischaracterizations and misinformation about REI have been shared. As we have always stated, our intention is to ensure we are transparently sharing the facts about unions and the labor campaign process, while doing so in good faith and with respect to legal requirements.”

The company reaffirmed its commitment to its people, again acknowledging the “rights of employees to choose or refuse union representation.” “REI is not antiunion, and we believe that unions play an important role in the rights of workers, and in workplaces or companies where employees do not have a voice.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWD

Union and Supervsn to Launch SuperUnion Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles specialty store Union LA and streetwear brand Supervsn have teamed up for SuperUnion, a limited capsule collaboration launching on Wednesday at Union Los Angeles and Japan and on the Supervsn website. The capsule, born from Supervsn founder and creative director Chris Mathieu’s pitch to Union founder Chris Gibbs to carry the brand in-store, consists of apparel bearing the phrase “SuperUnion.” Pieces such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, baseball jerseys and rain jackets bear the collaboration name or iconography celebrating Black American culture.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsThe Fashion in 'The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

New CEO of L’Oréal USA Named

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — L’Oréal sent shockwaves through the beauty industry Friday evening, when it announced the group had named a new chief executive officer for the USA. The world’s largest cosmetics maker appointed David Greenberg to the role, effective immediately. He also now serves as president of North America Zone for the company and is a member of its executive committee.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewL'Oréal RTW Spring 2019 Greenberg succeeds Stéphane Rinderknech, who decided to exit L’Oréal after two decades, the company said in a statement. Rinderknech’s exit was unexpected. Hailed...
BUSINESS
WWD

American Eagle, C&A Sign on to Higg’s ‘Swifter’ Climate Strategy

American Eagle Outfitters and multinational retailer C&A are among the first to trial a new carbon impact reduction program. Higg, the tech spin-off from the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, and the Apparel Impact Institute (Aii) recently revealed its “Carbon Leadership Program” and tech assessment. The tool — which provides...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

The Fashion Trust U.S. Assembles Board of Directors

Click here to read the full article. The Fashion Trust U.S., a nonprofit dedicated to discovering, funding and nurturing young design talent, has assembled its board. Joining cofounder Tania Fares are Laura Brown, Anne Crawford, Tan France, Samira Nasr and Karla Welch. Francesca Dutton will serve as director. Winners of the Fashion Trust U.S. are awarded financial grants and mentorships covering budget, strategy, digital, merchandising and general business support.More from WWDBalestra RTW Fall 2022Fabiana Filippi RTW Fall 2022Backstage at Moschino RTW Fall 2022 U.S.-based designers in the fashion and jewelry business from two to eight years will be invited to apply to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Town Of Union, NY
WWD

Master Class: Michelle Feeney

Click here to read the full article. Michelle Feeney may have risen to the highest ranks in PR at the Estée Lauder Cos., but she’s always been an independent spirit. Unapologetically outspoken and an astute synthesizer of culture and business, Feeney has since parlayed her public relations experience into creating the sustainable fragrance brand, Floral Street. Launched in November 2017, the brand is sold in over 22 countries, including Nordstrom and Sephora in the U.S., Mecca in Australia and a boutique on its namesake street in London’s Covent Garden. As the demand for clean beauty products has grown, so has...
RETAIL
WWD

Walmart Names New Head of Beauty

Click here to read the full article. Walmart has named a new head of its beauty business, WWD has confirmed. The world’s largest retailer has named Creighton Kiper its newest vice president of merchandising, beauty. The announcement comes weeks after Kiper’s predecessor, Musab Balbale, departed the company.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Kiper previously held the role of merchandising vice president of wellness at Walmart. Last year, at Fairchild Live’s Wellness Forum, he said that Walmart’s vast consumer base — which purportedly counts 90 percent of Americans as monthly...
RETAIL
WWD

Makeup Revolution’s Owner Buys BH Cosmetics Out of Bankruptcy

U.K. beauty business Revolution Beauty is buying BH Cosmetics out of bankruptcy for $3.9 million. The move is part of Revolution’s broader goal to expand. The company, which went public in London during 2021, has said it intends to move from a primarily makeup business into all beauty categories. The BH deal is meant to give the company more U.S.-based business.
MAKEUP
WWD

Business

IPO Seen Valuing L Catterton at $3 Billion to $4 Billion. The consumer-centric private equity firm and owner of Birkenstock is clearing a path to Wall Street. Media People: Pierre A. M’Pelé, Head of Editorial Content at GQ France. Losing readers is OK, print is not dead and...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rei#Soho#Labor Relations#Layoffs#Hill House Home#Rei Soho
WWD

Weighing Greener Options in Beauty MA

Click here to read the full article. Sustainability, meet the investment community. Environmental best practices, as part of an overall ESG focus, are making their way not just into beauty brands, but into beauty deals.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Beauty investors and acquirers are now looking into sustainability and other ESG initiatives as part of their due diligence. The examinations are not yet at the point where sustainability initiatives would make or break a deal, but things are trending in that direction, experts said. Consumers, who are more...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Words of Wisdom: Beauty Execs on Brands That Inspire

Click here to read the full article. “Peloton is a brand that I follow frequently. From the community aspect on social media to getting to know the instructors and, of course, the amazing products, I love how they understand their customer and make their instructors the face of the brand. It’s a different industry than Beauty Barrage, but we’re so alike in that we are a lifestyle, a necessity and our people are the experts.” — Sonia Summers, founder and chief executive officer, Beauty Barrage “One company that is inspirational to me outside of beauty is Tesla. They’ve built their organization...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

IPO Seen Valuing L Catterton at $3 Billion to $4 Billion

Click here to read the full article. Private equity giant L Catterton is looking to the klieg lights of Wall Street — and a big valuation.  The company, which bought Birkenstock last year and has a long consumer track record, has hired banks for an initial public offering with the testing of the market suggesting a valuation of $3 billion to $4 billion, according to a source familiar with the process. More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourThey Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Fall 2022 While a summer offering is possible,...
BUSINESS
WWD

Klarna, Brookfield Properties Collaborate to Elevate the Shopping Experience

Click here to read the full article. Klarna, the global banking, payments and shopping service, teamed up with Brookfield Properties in a multiyear partnership to “exclusively offer Klarna’s in-store alternative payment solutions and bring experiential marketing to Brookfield Properties’ nationwide portfolio of more than 150 U.S. shopping centers, elevating the in-store shopping experience for millions of customers annually,” the company said. Klarna said it is being accomplished through innovative activations, “including out-of-home media, livestream shopping, augmented reality, and more.”More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality ProtestsBehind The...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
WWD

ThredUp’s Newly Named Head of Public Policy Has Plans for Driving Circularity

Click here to read the full article. Resale platform ThredUp is taking circularity policy to new heights with a new senior hire. The resale platform has named Seth Levey ThredUp’s head of public policy and sustainability, a new role announced as of Thursday.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourThey Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Fall 2022A Closer Look at the Fashion in 'Dollface' Season Two The company’s chief executive officer James Reinhart called circularity the “next frontier in sustainable policy,” in a press statement, expressing excitement at Levey’s hire. In this role, Levey will spearhead government affairs and...
BUSINESS
WWD

Man on a Mission: Robert Siegel’s Quest to Build Bomber Into a Luxury Lifestyle Brand

Click here to read the full article. Robert Siegel is an exceptional skier — he’s just not Olympic caliber. Once he realized at a young age that he wasn’t going to stand on a medal podium, he decided to pursue his other passion: real estate. And it’s turned out pretty well.More from WWDFront Row at Chanel Couture Spring 2022'King Richard' Star Demi Singleton Gets Ready for the Premiere in ChanelPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press Tour As chief executive officer of Metropole Realty Advisors Inc., Siegel heads a commercial real estate development, brokerage and construction business that oversees properties on Fifth Avenue and...
REAL ESTATE
WWD

Allbirds Plans to Begin Wholesaling in Second Quarter

Click here to read the full article. Although sales continued to rise, so did its losses — and Wall Street wasn’t happy. But it was intrigued by the news that the company has plans to begin wholesaling later this year for the first time. In 2018, Allbirds partnered with Nordstrom for a successful pop-up shop, but that was only for a limited time. On a call with analysts Wednesday afternoon, Joey Zwillinger, Allbirds’ cofounder and chief executive officer, said that beginning in the second quarter, the company will “selectively enter third-party” retailers. But he cautioned that while other retailers will also...
BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: What Matters Fundraises 4 Million Euros

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — What Matters, the eco-friendly French beauty, hygiene and home care brand, has raised 4 million euros. What Matters, which launched in September 2020, aims to change consumption by offering organic products in refillable, unbreakable glass bottles for everything from face care to laundry detergent.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Made in Germany The fundraising round included Altair — supported by Eurazeo, BPI France, Citizen Capital, Manzanita Capital and Camélias. Ohana & Co. acted as the adviser to What Matters, bringing in Manzanita and Camélias, and...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

KCD Taps Laura Birbrower as Partner, Fashion Services

Click here to read the full article. Laura Birbrower has been promoted to partner, Fashion Services at KCD. She is currently senior vice president of Fashion Services, a division of the Creative Services Team which she has led since 2017. The Fashion Services Division, spearheaded by Birbrower, is responsible for supporting designers and brands in providing a core organizational foundation and building their creative teams for fashion shows and campaigns, managing the collection development process and leading the backstage elements for these clients. Recent key clients have included Coach, Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton and Savage x Fenty.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Men's...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Gloss Angeles Beauty Podcast Becomes Part of Refinery29

Click here to read the full article. With podcasts soaring in popularity since the pandemic began, Refinery29 is eyeing a bigger share of the market by teaming up with Gloss Angeles, one of the most popular beauty offerings. The Vice Media-owned women’s lifestyle site announced that it has inked a long-term licensing partnership with Gloss Angeles podcast hosts Sara Tan, who is also Refinery29’s beauty director, and Kirbie Johnson, a longtime beauty journalist.More from WWDInside Refinery29's 29RoomsJohn Richmond RTW Fall 2022Bally RTW Fall 2022 “We complement each other,” Simone Oliver, editor in chief of Refinery29, said of the deal, of which financial...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Inside Operations at Ipsy’s Parent Company

Click here to read the full article. When Ipsy launched in 2011, the company focused on shipping full-sized beauty products out to big-time beauty enthusiasts.  It was during an era when YouTube-based makeup tutorials were on the rise, including those by Michelle Phan, Ipsy’s founder. The company’s launch followed Birchbox, but Ipsy’s mission — “to inspire everyone to express their unique beauty” was different. More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 “Our innovation came in two fronts. One is kind of this perspective that influencers really matter and are democratizing beauty…The...
BUSINESS
WWD

John Richmond Fall 2022

“I have a shop in Kyiv, and I was messaging the person yesterday saying ‘I hope you are OK,'” said John Richmond at his fall presentation, reflecting on being in the fashion swirl of Milan, while thinking about the people of Ukraine as they fight for survival. “Originally,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy