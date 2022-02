You may have seen him but there's a far better chance you heard him. He's amazing and he's busking at an intersection near you. Honestly, I didn't stay to catch his name, but I could hear this electric violin from across the parking lot and it sounded amazing. When I got closer I saw him playing along with (I'm assuming) his wife with a sign saying they need to make ends meet so they're busking for tips. I dropped off a few bucks in their mostly-empty bucket, asked if I could take a photo and thanked them.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO