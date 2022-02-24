ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Goldman Sachs banker's trial in 1MDB scheme hits snag

SFGate
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The trial of a former Goldman Sachs banker accused in a massive international swindle has hit a snag with prosecutors' admission that emails and other documents were mistakenly withheld from defense. The fraud case against Roger Ng went forward in federal court in Brooklyn...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

International Business Times

Ex-Goldman Banker Got Millions In 1MDB-linked Kickbacks -prosecutor

Prosecutors on Monday accused a former Goldman Sachs banker of seeking to make millions of dollars laundering money looted from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, at the outset of a trial that could shed light on the bank's response to warnings of corruption. Roger Ng, Goldman's former head of investment...
Washington Post

How Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal Shook the Financial World

Read More: Ex-Malaysia PM Najib Razak Faces Court for Biggest 1MDB Corruption Trial. Malaysia’s state-owned investment fund, 1MDB, was supposed to promote development. Instead, it has spurred investigations around the world into deal-making, election spending and political patronage under former Prime Minister Najib Razak. The figures are mind-boggling: Of the $8 billion that 1MDB raised via bond sales, the U.S. alleges more than half was siphoned off. Angry voters ousted Najib in a 2018 election that ended his party’s 61 years of rule, and two years later he was convicted in the first of a series of trials. Goldman Group Inc. has agreed to pay more than $5 billion, including a record $2.3 billion fine in the U.S., and enter its first-ever guilty plea for its role in the scandal.
Reuters

Russia gets the Huawei treatment, on steroids

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is getting an uber taste of what it’s like to be Huawei. The U.S. government said on Thursday it will cut the country off from American microchips, telecoms gear and other items. It’s a more wide-ranging version of the trade curbs that hobbled China’s telecommunications giant and could sting the Russian economy more than financial sanctions.
Reuters

Russian c.bank provides banks with $23 bln at 3-day repo auction

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Friday said it had provided banks with 1.9 trillion roubles ($22.87 billion) out of 3 trillion roubles on offer at a "fine-tuning", three-day repo auction. Seeking to maintain financial stability, the central bank started beefing up the banking sector with extra...
Reuters

U.S. shale producers rebuke Russia; Big Oil more measured

HOUSTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil firms blasted Russia on Friday over its invasion of Ukraine, while heads of global oil majors were more measured in comments about the assault that was condemned by world leaders and sparked sanctions by Western governments. "We stand in firm condemnation of...
protocol.com

The US takes Russia's chips off the table

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how U.S. chip sanctions against Russia will impact the sector, dbt raises a huge funding round for its data tools and where the best and brightest in enterprise tech are headed next. Spin up. After years of taking a wait-and-see attitude toward cloud...
