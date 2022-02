WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — West Hartford police are searching for suspects in connection to several "distraction style" thefts that took place in store parking lots this month. One incident took place on Feb. 1 in the Whole Foods parking lot in West Hartford, where an older woman told police she was approached by a man with something in his hand. He gestured the victim to the back of the car to address an apparent issue with the tire, according to police. After the man left, the victim determined that her wallet had been stolen and fraudulent charges were made on several credit cards.

