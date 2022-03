Welcome back to our weekly list of the best options to watch this weekend. This week might seem a bit slow in terms of new releases but there is still plenty worthy of your time. The start of something new often signifies the end of something else. This week ushered in fan-favorite Snowfall’s Season 5, but fans will also be saying goodbye to Euphoria’s Season 2 on Sunday, Feb. 27—so it’s safe to say that this is one hell of a week for television. The first two episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder are now available on Disney+, but if you’re looking for something to binge-watch this weekend, Race: Bubba Wallace hit Netflix this week and it’s a must-watch.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO