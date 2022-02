Daniil Medvedev says he wants to "promote peace all over the world" while his Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev delivered the same message. Medvedev, who will become world No 1 on Monday, was speaking after his quarter-final victory over Yoshihito Nishioka in Mexico. He won 6-2 6-3 in just 70 minutes and after, advocated for peace.

