ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Markey stands in solidarity with Lynn GE workers

By Adam Bass
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHz7i_0eOKySNn00

LYNN — Following General Electric’s decision to split into three separate entities and cut more than 80 jobs at the Lynn plant, U.S. Sen. Edward Markey met with GE Aviation plant workers on Thursday at the Industrial Division of Communication Workers of America (IUE-CWA) 201 union hall.

The Massachusetts Democrat said he disagreed with the company’s decision to send the jobs offshore and said there is a national-security interest in keeping workers in the United States as engines and other parts for defense machinery are made at the Lynn plant.

“This is another tip of the iceberg that is warning America, Massachusetts and Lynn that corporate profits are more important than America’s national security and investment in the workers here who have protected it for generations,” Markey said.

Markey was joined by IUE-CWA Local 201 President Adam Kaszynski, Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson, state Reps. Daniel Cahill (D-Lynn) and Peter Capano (D-Lynn), state Sen. Brendan Crighton (D-Lynn), and 15 members of IUE-CWA Local 201.

Kaszynski said GE had decided to split the company into three divisions — aviation, health care and energy — and move workers in an attempt to save money without any input from workers or shareholders of the company.

“The senator is right,” Kaszynski said. “GE has made these core decisions about the future of Lynn to increase their profit.”

GE spokesperson Alexis Kievning said the reason for the decision was because it will help GE Aviation provide long-term growth and improve upon the delivery system located at the Lynn plant.

“Lynn’s delivery delinquency continues to be a pain point for our customers, and we must strategically address it for the long-term,” she said. “These changes are being made to redeploy our highly skilled Lynn workforce to more strategic areas, which in turn will improve on-time delivery for our customers.”

When the company announced the decision in November, Markey, along with U.S Sen. Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton sent a letter to GE Lynn Aviation CEO John Slattery, calling on GE to reverse course on their decision.

On Feb. 14, 30 Local 201 members participated in a protest at GE headquarters in Boston. There, Kaszynski entered the building and handed a list of the union’s demands to the company’s staff.

These demands include GE investing at least $5 billion over the next five years and adding 35,000 jobs to existing and recently shuttered U.S. facilities; restoring all U.S. military aviation production and 70 percent of GE industrial work offshored over the past five years; letting shareholders vote on the proposed breakup of GE; add elected worker representatives to the GE Board of Directors, and convert historic GE facilities into multi-modal brilliant factories with supplier parks that would create offshore-wind supply chains on the east coast.

Markey, who has supported renewable energy and is the chairman of the United States Senate subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate and Nuclear Safety, said Lynn’s open shores provide an opportunity to become an offshore-wind supply site just like the Vineyard Wind project located at Salem Harbor.

“I’m with these workers,” he said. “Lynn’s open shores have the opportunity to provide clean, renewable energy.”

The post Markey stands in solidarity with Lynn GE workers appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Lynn, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
City
Lynn, MA
Lynn, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
The Hill

Europe braces for wave of Ukrainian refugees

A mass exodus of Ukrainians risks overwhelming resources in neighboring countries even as Europe pledges to aid refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion. U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that anywhere from 1 million to 5 million Ukrainians could be displaced as Russian forces enter the country from the north, south and east.
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Ukraine's leader defiant as Kyiv holds firm against Russian attacks

The Ukrainian government was still in control of Kyiv Saturday after a night of explosions and gun battles in the streets of the capital, vowing not to lay down its arms against the Russian assault. The Kremlin's unprovoked attack on its democratic neighbor has drawn widespread condemnation and left Russian...
POLITICS
newsnationnow.com

Ukraine fends off some assaults, fighting persists in Kyiv

(NewsNation Now) — As Russian troops close in on Ukraine’s capital and reports describe skirmishes on the outskirts of the city, Kyiv residents are bracing for another night sheltering underground. Besides sporadic gunfire that could be heard, central Kyiv appeared quiet Saturday. Ukrainian officials reported some success in...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Seth Moulton
Person
John Slattery
Reuters

Biden approves $350 million in military aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden instructed the U.S. State Department to release up to an additional $350 million worth of weapons from U.S. stocks to Ukraine on Friday as it struggles to repulse a Russian invasion. In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed...
MILITARY
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy