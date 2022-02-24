3 former Minneapolis police officers convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — An Amazon delivery driver is wanted in connection to a shooting in Clifton Heights. Police say Anthony Jones, of Philadelphia, is facing attempted homicide and related charges. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Springfield Road and Oak Avenue. (Credit: Clifton Heights Police Department) Police say a 58-year-old man was found on the sidewalk of North Oak Avenue with a gunshot wound to his stomach. The victim told police that he was shot by an Amazon delivery driver after a minor car accident. The man was rushed to the Hospital of University of Pennsylvania, where he was admitted into surgery in critical condition, according to police. At last check, police say the victim remains critically wounded. The alleged shooter has been identified as Jones. Jones is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and related charges.

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO