ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

3 former Minneapolis police officers convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights

By AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER
WDBJ7.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, as a federal jury rejected their arguments that inexperience, improper training or the distraction of shouting bystanders excused them from failing to prevent Floyd’s killing. Tou Thao,...

www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Police release updated photo of missing Hampton child

HAMPTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Hampton Police have released a new photo from June 2021 of Codi Bigsby, the four-year-old boy reported missing at the end of January. Codi’s father, Cory, has been charged with seven counts of felony child neglect. According to the Associated Press, “News outlets report that...
HAMPTON, VA
BET

Jamaican Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Smuggle Cocaine Into U.S. – Inside Her Body

A Jamaican police officer is accused of smuggling cocaine into the United States by using her body in a dangerous way. According to CBS Miami, 42-year-old Shelian Cerine Allen allegedly imported cocaine into the U.S. with the intent to distribute it. Authorities say Allen arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Upon inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a package of cocaine inside her private area and a package of cocaine inside her bra.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BOCANEWSNOW

Actress Charged With Aggravated Assault In Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman identified as an actress and model on several film and model industry websites is now in the Palm Beach County Jail. Alexandra Maria Donhoeffner of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, was arrested by the Boca Raton Police Department […] The article Actress Charged With Aggravated Assault In Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie May Have Had Assistance In 'Suicide', Retired FBI Agent Suggests

The autopsy report for the death of Brian Laundrie has come out and answers several questions surrounding the last few moments of his life. As answers start to roll out, more questions are being asked. Former FBI Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer believes there have been a lot of details that felt "bothersome" to her concerning the highly-talked about case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Pueblo Chieftain

Teen arrested in connection to Pueblo West shooting

A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Pueblo West Saturday that left a man seriously injured, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect was reportedly in a vehicle whose occupants got into a verbal dispute with the 29-year-old victim after dropping off a family member on W. Baldwyn Drive, near S. Del Norte Ave., the sheriff's office said. ...
PUEBLO WEST, CO
WDBJ7.com

Former Henry County deputy sentenced for murdering his wife

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Henry County deputy has been sentenced to 30 years total in prison for charges related to the murder of his wife in 2020. David Morse was sentenced February 22, 2022 for the shooting death of Pamela Morse. See the breakdown of the sentence below:
HENRY COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
HuffingtonPost

Retired Florida Cop Who Fatally Shot Popcorn-Throwing Man In Movie Theater Acquitted

A retired Florida police captain who fatally shot an unarmed man in a movie theater eight years ago has been acquitted. Curtis Reeves, 79, was acquitted by a jury on Friday following a nine-day trial in which Reeves testified that he’d feared for his life when he fatally shot 43-year-old Chad Oulson in 2014 while Oulson was on a movie date with his wife.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Philly

Clifton Heights Police Searching For Amazon Delivery Driver Who Shot Man After Minor Car Accident

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — An Amazon delivery driver is wanted in connection to a shooting in Clifton Heights. Police say Anthony Jones, of Philadelphia, is facing attempted homicide and related charges. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Springfield Road and Oak Avenue. (Credit: Clifton Heights Police Department) Police say a 58-year-old man was found on the sidewalk of North Oak Avenue with a gunshot wound to his stomach. The victim told police that he was shot by an Amazon delivery driver after a minor car accident. The man was rushed to the Hospital of University of Pennsylvania, where he was admitted into surgery in critical condition, according to police. At last check, police say the victim remains critically wounded. The alleged shooter has been identified as Jones. Jones is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and related charges.
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, PA
WDBJ7.com

All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting were found guilty of federal hate crimes Tuesday in a verdict that affirmed what family members and civil rights activists said all along: that he was chased down and killed because he was Black.
BRUNSWICK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Sentencing#Ap
Daily Mail

January 6 rioter, 37, convicted for entering Capitol building kills himself while awaiting sentence: Family excoriates prosecution of 'peaceful, community-loving' man in obituary that says he 'died of a broken heart and broken spirit'

The family of a Capitol rioter who killed himself over the weekend says he died 'of a broken heart' as he faced drawn out legal proceedings stemming from his involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack. Matthew Lawrence Perna of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania died on February 25, according to an obituary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBJ7.com

Michael Brown found not guilty by reason of insanity in killing of stepfather

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Franklin County judge has found Michael Brown not guilty by reason of insanity for the killing of his stepfather, Rodney Brown, in 2019, and five other felony charges. They include: Use of a firearm while committing murder, larceny of a firearm belonging to Rodney Brown, use of a firearm while committing burglary, and stealing Rodney Brown’s credit card.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke man found guilty of 2020 murder

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been found guilty in the case of a September 2020 murder. Ahmad H. Mubdi, 53, was convicted Wednesday for the killing of Derrick Bostick. Mubdi was found guilty on all charges, including 1st Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDBJ7.com

Man pleads guilty to 2020 Lynchburg killing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An Appomattox man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the killing of a woman in Lynchburg in 2020. Kevin Allen entered guilty pleas to Second-Degree Murder of Cansas Crotts, Use of a Firearm in a Felony, Discharge a Firearm in an Occupied Building, and two counts of Child Endangerment, according to the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy