ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What nuclear weapons does Russia have?

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3gjy_0eOKyInl00

As the invasion of Ukraine began on Thursday, Russian president Vladimir Putin reminded the world of his country’s nuclear arsenal.

“Whoever tries to impede us, let alone create threats for our country and its people, must know that the Russian response will be immediate and lead to the consequences you have never seen in history,” he said during remarks from Moscow.

“No one should have any doubts that a direct attack on our country will lead to the destruction and horrible consequences for any potential aggressor,” he added, emphasising that Russia is “one of the most potent nuclear powers and also has a certain edge in a range of state-of-the-art weapons”.

Thus far, Ukraine has said it wants peace and will only fight to defend itself. The US and other powers have committed to harsh sanctions on Russia but not sending in their own troops.

Still, with such a stark warning, it’s worth asking: What is Russia’s nuclear capacity?

Although Russia has drastically reduced its nuclear weapons stores since the Cold War, it still maintains the largest stockpile of nuclear warheads in the world.

As of 2022, Russia had about 4,447 warheads, 1,588 of which are deployed on ballistic missiles and heavy bomber bases, with another roughly 977 strategic warheads and 1,912 nonstrategic warheads in reserve, according to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists .

Ukraine also inherited a large number of nuclear weapons after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, but the country decided to fully de-nuclearise under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, which offered the country security assurances from the US, UK, and Russia.

Thus far, Russia has deployed some “dual-capable” vehicles that could theoretically launch nuclear weapons near Ukraine, but there are no signs on the ground the country has actually deployed nuclear weapons or nuclear custodial units, according to the group. And Russia itself has not announced any plans to use nuclear weapons.

In 2018, the Trump administration’s Nuclear Posture Review found that “Russian strategy and doctrine emphasize the potential coercive and military uses of nuclear weapons. It mistakenly assesses that the threat of nuclear escalation or actual first use of nuclear weapons would serve to ‘de-escalate’ a conflict on terms favorable to Russia.”

Russia, meanwhile, has emphasised that it considers its nuclear weapons “exclusively as a means of deterrence”.

Even without the threat of nuclear war, the invasion of Ukraine could have devastating consequences.

At least 150,000 Russian troops are waiting on the border in a state of advanced readiness, according to US defence officials, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that, “Any provocation, any spark could trigger a blaze that will destroy everything.”

Up to 50,000 people could be killed or wounded in a large-scale invasion, and roughly 5 million people could become refugees, according to US intelligence estimates .

Comments / 1

Related
Axios

Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine. Driving...
POLITICS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Poll: Trump voters now twice as likely as Biden voters to say Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'none of America’s business'

With President Biden’s top security adviser warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now,” a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump voters are now more than twice as likely as Joe Biden voters to say “the conflict is none of America’s business” — a striking role reversal after decades of right-wing hawkishness toward Moscow.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear War#Nuclear Deterrence#Nuclear Posture Review#Russian#Budapest Memorandum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Russia
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
Fox News

Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with...
MILITARY
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin ready to talk with NATO; says some Russian troops leaving Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he’s ready to discuss Russia’s security concerns with the U.S. and NATO, and has agreed to pull some Russian troops away from Ukraine. Ahead of his remarks, the Russian military announced some of the units positioned near Ukraine are returning to their home bases.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

524K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy